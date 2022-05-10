What are Cavan doing in the draw for the Tailteann Cup, the new Tier 2 football championship which starts in a few weeks’ time?

Should they not be in the All-Ireland qualifiers, preparing to test themselves further against top counties after doing so well for so long against Donegal last Sunday?

If logic applied, the answer is an emphatic ‘yes’. Unfortunately, it doesn’t in the case of the Tailteann Cup, where eligibility is based on a crude and wholly unscientific basis.

That’s regrettable because there’s considerable merit in the new competition, designed to give lower-ranked counties an opportunity to win a title at their own level.

The difficulty arises in deciding what constitutes ‘their own level’. For Tailteann Cup purposes, the GAA defined it as all Division 3 and 4 teams (plus New York), except where a county from those groups reached a provincial final, in which case they would be eligible for the qualifiers.

It’s neat from an administration viewpoint, but seriously flawed in other aspects. Why decide that 16 counties weren’t good enough for the qualifiers unless they reached a provincial final? Why not 12, 14 or 18?

What research was carried out on the overall results of counties before the dividing line between Tailteann Cup and qualifiers was set?

It would appear to be a case of easy housekeeping to settle on a top and bottom 16, based solely on how counties stood at the end of this year’s league. Performances in recent championships – or leagues – don’t count.

Let’s return to Cavan. In the five most recent championships (including this one), they won one Ulster title and reached another final. Of their four defeats in the most competitive province, three were against Donegal, one against Tyrone, who went on to win the All-Ireland.

Cavan were in Division 1 in 2019 before dropping all the way to Division 4, from where they re-emerged this year. Their tailspin has to be put in context as the drop from Division 3 to 4 last year happened in a truncated campaign where counties had only four games. It wasn’t a true test in the normal sense.

Cavan overcame Monaghan (twice), Down, Donegal and Armagh in Ulster in 2019-2020 but are not now considered good enough to enter the qualifiers whereas Louth and Limerick, neither of whom beat top-16 opposition in the same period, are.

That’s because Louth and Limerick were promoted to Division 2 this year, whereas Cavan are still in the league’s bottom 16. In effect, promotion from Division 3 is deemed more of an achievement for championship purposes than beating Division 1 opposition over a few seasons.

It makes no sense and is down solely to the blunt method of separating counties for Tailteann Cup and qualifier purposes.

If league placings were to be the mechanism, then tables over an extended period should have been used. In that scenario, Cavan would have made the qualifier cut as their average finishing place was 14th over the past five seasons.

So too would Down (15th), whereas Louth (23rd) and Limerick (24th) would not.

Apart from the mistake of not using previous championships and extended league campaigns to decide who should be in the Tailteann Cup and qualifiers, there is the question of whether the dividing line should have been set at 16.

It means that teams dropping out of Division 2 are not eligible for the qualifiers that season (unless they reach a provincial final). How harsh is that?

Division 2 is very competitive, as highlighted this year. Derry and Galway were both in Division 2, but went on to beat Tyrone and Mayo respectively in the championship. Roscommon beat Galway twice and drew with Derry in the league, further underlining the quality of the group.

In those circumstances, it’s easy to fall into the relegation zone, which now carries exclusion from the qualifiers.

I have argued for years that if a second-tier championship were to be introduced, it should feature a bottom 12 rather than a bottom 16. Apart from allowing four more teams take their chance in the qualifiers, it would give four Division 3 and all Division 4 teams a better chance of winning the Tailteann Cup.

If that applied this year, using five-year league tables, the following 12 (plus New York) would be in the Tailteann Cup: Offaly, Longford, Louth, Limerick, Antrim, Sligo, Wicklow, Leitrim, Carlow, Wexford, Waterford, London. Ten of them will be there but so too will Cavan.

They will be joined by Tipperary (promoted from Division 4 this year) if they lose to Limerick next Saturday. Bizarrely, Limerick (promoted from Division 3) will head for the qualifiers if they lose.

It would be a pity if the Tailteann Cup was damaged in its first year by bad design. Taking the most recent league tables, plus including two many teams in the second tier, is a mistake that may do exactly that.

The Tailteann Cup was supposed to be about providing an incentive for weaker counties but unfortunately not enough thought went deciding who exactly they were.

They certainly don’t include Cavan.

Another big victory for player power

Never underestimate the power of protest.

Even sports grounds which are declared unavailable can suddenly become ready for action, as happened following the Mayo hurlers’ demands that their Christy Ring Cup clash with Derry next Saturday be played in Castlebar rather than Ballina.

They were angry that MacHale Park wasn’t available because of work on the pitch, despite hosting the Mayo v Galway Connacht SFC game on April 24.

They will now get their way after Mayo GAA explained that while the recommended rest period for the surface was five to six weeks, “a redoubling of efforts from the ground staff now means that the pitch will be available”.

The days of telling players that decisions on venues had nothing to do with them ended with the ‘Newbridge or Nowhere’ saga in 2018.

Munster Council didn’t heed that and walked into a war with their footballers over the venue for Cork v Kerry last Saturday. The players won the argument, just as Mayo hurlers have.

One Déise shot to kill two big birds?

Limerick hurlers played only four games in the 2015, ’16, and ’17 Munster Championship, with their sole win coming against Clare in 2015.

So when the GAA decided to introduce the round-robin championships in Leinster and Munster in 2018, few would have anticipated the riches which lay ahead for Limerick.

The golden streak is continuing and they have already achieved this season’s first target by guaranteeing a place in the All-Ireland championship ahead of their final group game against Clare.

The question is – which two will lose out? If Liam Cahill’s Waterford beat Cork on Sunday, neither the Rebels nor Tipperary could make the top three.

Tipperary suffered that fate in 2018; Clare were similarly dismissed in 2019, while Waterford didn’t make the top three in either year.

They are determined to avoid that this time and look well-positioned to achieve it. In fact, one suspects that they would love to kill Munster’s two biggest birds (traditionally) with one shot in Walsh Park.