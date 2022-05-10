| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why Cavan are the cuckoo in the Tailteann Cup’s flimsy nest

Martin Breheny

Competition based on flawed method of deciding on who should feature

Conor Brady of Cavan after his side's defeat in the Ulster SFC semi-final to Donegal at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Conor Brady of Cavan after his side's defeat in the Ulster SFC semi-final to Donegal at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Conor Brady of Cavan after his side's defeat in the Ulster SFC semi-final to Donegal at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Conor Brady of Cavan after his side's defeat in the Ulster SFC semi-final to Donegal at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

What are Cavan doing in the draw for the Tailteann Cup, the new Tier 2 football championship which starts in a few weeks’ time?

Should they not be in the All-Ireland qualifiers, preparing to test themselves further against top counties after doing so well for so long against Donegal last Sunday?

Most Watched

Privacy