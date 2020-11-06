| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why a good goalkeeper is more vital than ever in the race for Sam

Ciaran Whelan

Stephen Cluxton makes himself big to deny Meath&rsquo;s Shane Walsh. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Stephen Cluxton makes himself big to deny Meath&rsquo;s Shane Walsh. Photo: Sportsfile

Stephen Cluxton makes himself big to deny Meath’s Shane Walsh. Photo: Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Stephen Cluxton makes himself big to deny Meath’s Shane Walsh. Photo: Sportsfile

These are tough and dark times. Our frontline staff continue to be heroic and many have lost loved ones in recent months through Covid-19 or other health reasons.

For many people across the country all that is being asked of them is to stay at home and abide by the health guidelines. While we can whinge, moan and get frustrated it is not that hard in the bigger scheme of things when considering the challenges for many out there.

Last weekend it was certainly not difficult to abide by the ‘stay at home’ requests. Championship 2020 was back and with more live TV games than ever on show, our inter-county stars showed just how to give the GAA nation a lift.

Related Content

Privacy