Close

Premium

Who'll be winners and losers as league returns from seven-month hibernation?

Cheers and fears: Allianz League Champions Mayo will be focused on securing their top-flight status. Picture credit: SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Cheers and fears: Allianz League Champions Mayo will be focused on securing their top-flight status. Picture credit: SPORTSFILE

Cheers and fears: Allianz League Champions Mayo will be focused on securing their top-flight status. Picture credit: SPORTSFILE

Cheers and fears: Allianz League Champions Mayo will be focused on securing their top-flight status. Picture credit: SPORTSFILE

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

What was meant to be a two-week wait turned into a delay of seven months. But this weekend, round six of the National Football League is finally set to be played.

Almost everything has changed in that time. All games will behind closed doors but will either be shown on TV or available on a stream. Since a ball was last kicked competitively, some players have retired and managers have moved on. Even whole counties are out of the equation.

Covid travel restrictions mean that football moves on without representation from Michael Maher’s London.

Related Content