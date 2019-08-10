Dublin's two-goal hero Con O’Callaghan has assured his supporters that he will be fit as Jim Gavin’s men prepare for the last leg of their drive for five against either Tyrone or Kerry next month.

'Whoever we face we'll be ready' - Con O'Callaghan assures Dublin fans he'll be ready for final

O’Callaghan was elbowed in the stomach off the ball in an unpunished incident and also shipped a heavy knock in a clash with goalkeeper Rob Hennelly during a remarkable second-half blitz as the All-Ireland champions out-scored Mayo by 3-8 to 1-2.

"I’m all good," chirped the almost unplayable O’Callaghan, who destroyed his hapless marker Brendan Harrison, notching goals in the 37th and 46th minute in a third quarter barrage worth 2-6 that now leaves Gavin’s side just 70 minutes away from history.

"We knew they'd bring that pressure and we didn’t deal with it well," said O'Callaghan, referring to a subdued first-half which Mayo edged 0-8 to 0-6, when most of their key players were out-performing their opponents.

"So for us it was about being composed and trying to take the chances when they came.

"We're just looking forward to the next day and whoever we face we’ll be ready for it."

Dublin's Jack McCaffrey of Dublin and Andy Moran of Mayo shake hands after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Jim Gavin admitted that although the focus would be on the chief goal-scorer, he was more pleased about the team-work that led to O’Callaghan’s defining brace during the definitive third quarter.

"Obviously we got a couple of goals on the run at the start of the second-half which was very pleasing," he said, hailing his side’s adaptability after a difficult first-half.

"They were very good team scores with good skill execution. There was some great fielding, some great passing from hand and foot.

"The spotlight obviously shines on the player who scores but there was some great team play and that's all you're looking at from your players.

"At half-time, we said just keep doing what you're doing. This is an All-Ireland semi-final.

"Defences were on top in the first-half, there were some great defensive displays, some great tackling from both sides. Then he game naturally opens up and you’re asking the guys to back themselves and be true to the skills they have.

"They showed great adaptability. Semi-finals are there to be won and we're grateful to get the result.

"We're satisfied with the performance. There are great learnings in each game and we'll take a lot form this game. The players are a humble group and we prepared well for an outstanding team.

"That shone through in how we adapted during the game. It was nip and tuck in the first-half.

"They were probably more battle-hardened but they're a good team, Mayo have class and their performed well in the opening exchanges.

"We battled hard and showed some good game management to adapt to those circumstances, then push on when you’re required.

"We really asked them to keep doing what they are doing. They have seen most of what we say to them, their game intelligence is really high. We can't play the game, we give them the framework, we empower them.

"It's a player-driven team, we’re on their coat-tails. Our role is to make them be the best and that’s all we can ask for. That's us doing our job. Trust them to use their skills and most of our sessions are based around that."

