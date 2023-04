Under Kevin McStay, a culture of equality and merit has been established that makes them powerful

Aidan O’Shea has been a wrecking ball in the league, unmarkable and unselfish Picture by Ramsey Cardy.

King Midas was asked to judge a musical competition between two Gods: Pan (pipes) and Apollo (harp). He agreed, which turned out to be the worst decision since Paddy Russell blew up ‘God’ for picking the ball off the ground in the 1995 final.