‘When your heart stops everything stops, I had a very low liver function, I had kidney failure and double pneumonia’

‘Every man has two lives, and the second one starts when he realises he has just one’ -Confucius

There are two parts to the Mickey Coleman story – what happened before March 29, 2021 and what happened since.

Part 1 is the story of a Tyrone footballer who was a member of their 2003 All-Ireland winning squad and later became a semi-professional singer-songwriter. Coleman recorded four albums and wrote ‘The Brantry Boy’ – a tribute to his Tyrone team-mate Cormac McAlinden who died in 2004 at the age of 24.

In 2011 he came to New York to play football with the Tyrone GAA team.

“Something just grabbed me about New York. I just knew it was somewhere I had to be.”

He met his wife, Erin Loughran, a former New York Rose of Tralee, a year later.

“I was asked at the last minute to perform on a cruise ship. Just as I was getting on the ship in Miami, my future wife, her mother and sisters stepped out of the taxi beside me. They had also been booked to perform on the cruise.

“Erin had a fiddle case on her back which had a Tyrone and a Kerry sticker which I thought was a strange combination.

Her father Frank is a native of Pomeroy in County Tyrone while her maternal grandparents hailed from Moyvane in County Kerry. In August 2014 the couple married in Moyvane and now have two children, Micheál (7) and Erin (3).

Coleman owns a construction company, Shoreline Builders which employs 120.

He stayed involved in the GAA, becoming the trainer of the New York U-14 Feile na nGael team which enjoyed unprecedented success at Feile finals in Ireland.

Then on March 31, 2021 his life literally stopped. He was 41.

“I don’t remember the drive home from work that evening. But I do recall my wife was organising an 80th birthday party for her grandmother. She wanted to go to one of the bars to arrange it and she asked me to delay my run and mind the kids.

“When she returned I went for a 5km run. Erin made me a sandwich. I ate the sandwich and she went up to bed.

Expand Close 17 July 2004; Tyrone manager Mickey Harte speaks to his players, from left, Michael Coleman, Ryan McMenamin and Shane Sweeney during the warm down. Bank of Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier, Round 3, Tyrone v Galway, Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 17 July 2004; Tyrone manager Mickey Harte speaks to his players, from left, Michael Coleman, Ryan McMenamin and Shane Sweeney during the warm down. Bank of Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier, Round 3, Tyrone v Galway, Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / SPORTSFILE

“I leaned over to take of drink of tea, and it felt like somebody had put a knife through the middle of my chest. My heart started to flutter badly; it was going into spasm. I knew right away it was a heart attack and I had limited time.

“Don’t ask me how I made my way up the stairs, but I did. I asked Erin to call 911 right away. She put a wet towel around my neck and the pain went away. I thought I was in the clear, but twenty seconds later the pain was back.

“I remember thinking ‘this is it I’m going to die here.’ I was banging my chest because it felt like there was something stuck inside me. The doctor later told me that I might have saved my life doing that because it kept enough blood flowing. The last thing I remember were two police officers coming into the house. I was on my knees and saying; ‘Please help me’ Then I collapsed.”

Coleman had suffered a so-called ‘widow-maker’ heart-attack. His heart flat-lined three times before the ambulance reached the Montefiore Nyack Hospital, a 15-minute drive from his home in Pearl River, in Rockland County in upstate New York.

The third time he was still two minutes away from the hospital and the medics performed CPR on him for six and a half minutes; he underwent emergency surgery during which three stents were inserted and placed in a self-induced coma.

Initially his wife was told he has a six percent chance of survival; following the surgery the news was only slightly better: his heart was functioning again, but the doctors had no idea whether he had suffered brain damage.

He woke up three days later but remained critically ill. “When your heart stops everything stops, I had a very low liver function, I had kidney failure and double pneumonia. Then the real fight started.”

Part 2 of his life began at that moment.

“I changed an awful lot of things in my life. I started doing things like meditating and yoga. I changed my diet completely. When you wake up and can’t breathe, you will do whatever you need to breath.

“We might think we don’t have bad diets. But once you start reading food labels you start realising what you are putting into your body. I guarantee you if you can’t pronounce a food label then you shouldn’t be eating it.

Coleman made a phenomenal quick recover. Initially he was told he would be spending 30 days in Intensive Care; he was released from hospital after 12 days.

Two weeks after he got out of hospital he began his cardiac rehab programme in the Nyack Hospital.

“The first day I walked in with the aid of stick. Thirty-six sessions later I was doing nine miles a week running and rowing. My metabolic rate has risen by over two hundred percent. It was the most they had ever seen – the normal increase is thirty percent.

Read More

Spiritually the experience transformed him.

“I had an out of body experience when I was in the coma and it changed my life. I got a taste of what is to come, and I would say to anybody there is nothing to worry about.

“I was floating over Rockland GAA club and I could see people praying for me. This energy was pulling me into the sky. I was well aware that I had two kids, a beautiful wife and a good family. It didn’t matter. The feeling was so powerful - complete bliss.

“I know exactly how it stopped. Though I was levitating towards this energy in the sky this other energy was pulling me back. I opened my eyes and though I was still in a coma Fr Brendan Fitzgerald, a Tralee man, was praying over me. I remember him saying ‘Mickey, you are going to be ok. You are in God’s hand and you are going to come out of this.’

“The next day when I did wake up my wife handed me an iPad and told me about the local community having a healing mass in Rockland GAA club that evening for me. ‘I said ‘I know. I have seen it already.’

Expand Close 2 May 2022; Former Tyrone footballer Mickey Coleman poses for a portrait at his Shoreline Builders offices in New York, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 2 May 2022; Former Tyrone footballer Mickey Coleman poses for a portrait at his Shoreline Builders offices in New York, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“I now have a one hundred percent different outlook on life. I get up every morning and bless myself and thank God I have opened my eyes. I face every day with complete gratitude and thank God that I am alive to enjoy it.”

His recovery wasn’t totally straight forward. Like many who survive a traumatic medical experience he suffered a bout of depression but with expert help from a counsellor in Solace House, established in New York by Pieta House founder Joan Freeman, he recovered.

Nowadays, Mickey’s life is different but normal. He has received the medical all clear; he eats a plant- based diet but can wash his dinner down with a couple of glasses of red wine.

He has run a half marathon and plans to run a marathon before the end of the year. He has ambitions to play football again. And he is writing an autobiography.

Incredibly he believes his brush with mortality was life affirming.

“This sounds ridiculous, but it was the best thing that ever happened to me without a doubt.”