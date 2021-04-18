'When you lose somebody like Matt Connor, it leaves a big hole and the whole tragedy left the team on a downer'

From 1978 to 1983 the footballers of Walsh Island were Offaly’s untouchables, stitching six senior championships back-to-back, a feat never achieved before or since. And then the winning stopped, just as emphatically.

Over time the green and white hooped shirt began to strike less fear into the heart of the opposition. Now the only men with county senior medals in Walsh Island are those old enough to have seen the next generation pass through empty-handed. In ’83 the club celebrated its last senior championship win.

They knew it would stop eventually. They didn’t know how far they were about to fall.

Eamonn Mulhall served on each of the six-in-a-row teams and captained two. He stayed going as long as he could after the winning ended. Long after.

He says he played up to 51 but his son, Alan, reminds him of the time he togged out at 56 to beef up the numbers. You did what you had to do. In the mid-1990s, in his early 40s, he was on a team with Richie Connor that winched Walsh Island out of junior football. In 1997 he played on the adult team with Alan, his son in his first year, conscripted at 14.

He has seen the best and worst of times. During the six-in-a-row Walsh Island became a household name, winning two Leinster titles and contributing four players to the Offaly team that won the All-Ireland in 1982. They produced two All-Ireland winning captains, the very first in Willie Bryan from 1971, and then Richie Connor 11 years later.

When they were winning all in their way, Eamonn was also serving as club chairman, like his father Bill before him and his son Alan now.

And then Edenderry knocked them out of the championship in 1984. At the next dinner dance, after years of celebrations and cup-fillings, Eamonn recalls a “more muted” atmosphere.

“When you are in that situation you think of nothing else, you think you are going to win another and another,” he says, leaning against the railing surrounding the GAA pitch.

“But then when you lose somebody like Matt Connor it leaves a big hole and the whole tragedy left the team on a downer. It wasn’t like one of the lads had just retired, you could accept that, but a man of his quality to be knocked down in his prime left a big hole in the club.

“Like, this is a small, tightly-knit community and there were only a handful of families involved in the club at the time. Five or six different families played on the team. Brothers and cousins. It left its mark, it left a scar.”

The sudden end to Connor’s playing career — at 24 after a car accident on Christmas Day, 1984 — hurt and dismayed all those bewitched by his dazzling gifts. To his club the impact hardly needs to be explained and is impossible to fully quantify. The team might have been coming towards the end of its cycle, but with Matt Connor they stood a vastly improved chance of winning more.

In the good times, other factors were playing a role. Bord na Móna created a thriving economy out of the surrounding boglands that kept people at home and brought others in. Eamonn worked there for 47 years.

He had two other brothers on the Walsh Island team, Tom and Liam. There were six Connor brothers and their cousins, the O’Connors. For a club drawn from a tiny rural village of 400 people they were punching way above their weight.

Eamonn’s father also won six county medals with Walsh Island in the 1930s and ’40s. But for Alan, the third generation, the pickings have been more lean.

The decline in traditional employers like Bord na Móna and the ESB played a hand in that. Losing a player of Matt Connor’s calibre obviously impacted catastrophically. But demographics were always a challenge.

Small numbers and rural depopulation contributed to the decline of a once great club. In the 1990s they were too weak for intermediate and surrendered their passports, transported to a new life in junior ranks.

They recovered ground but never anywhere near the exalted position of old. Alan’s best day in a Walsh Island jersey came in 2009 when they won an intermediate championship and went back up senior for a few years.

After deciding to reduce the number of senior championship teams from 12 to eight the county board moved them down to senior B, the second tier, where they play now. Last year they celebrated winning a relegation play-off to stay in that division. They still have some very good footballers, just not enough of them.

Which is why Eamonn felt compelled to play as long as he did, long after they stopped winning, to keep the club alive. The same sacrifices are needed now, the reliance on people to go beyond the normal limits.

Aside from chairing the club and playing for Walsh Island, Alan had a career with Offaly that finished in 2018. He now works for the Leinster Council as a games development manager.

“Going around Leinster when you tell them what club you are they go, ‘oh Walsh Island — Matt Connor. Jesus you’re gone down a lot’,” says Alan.

“The amount of times I hear that . . . Yes, you have the heritage but just the numbers is a killer. I am 38 now. I was playing full-forward last year. There’s five lads that are 36. There’s another lad that is 38. There’s one lad 40. We’ve only one adult team in the club, we are trying to get a second team.

“I’ve met Offaly County Board and spoken to them about putting in a second team in Division 5 to try to drag back the few 40-, 42- or 43-year olds, to get them back involved as volunteers in the club. There’s been around four or five of us trying to keep it going the last few years.”

For a long while it has been about making ends meet. At juvenile level they merge with Bracknagh and Clonbullogue.

But even here they are struggling to keep up. In 1999 that merger won a county minor B championship with the vast majority drawn from Walsh Island. When they won the A version a few years ago the Walsh Island head count was just three. Last year they had only one player.

Those themes will ring a bell with many rural clubs who have to make the most of slim resources. They can’t create numbers from thin air.

“There’s a bunch of about 12 young lads,” says Alan, referring to a group they’ve been tracking across a few teenage age categories. “Whether they are going to make the senior team I don’t know, but we are relying on them because there’s about 12 of us about to retire and hand it over.” They can’t afford any unnecessary waste.

Eamonn points across the pitch to the far side of the road.

“That’s all Celtic Tiger houses,” he says. “None of that was there when we were playing. People have moved down. Some of the young lads playing now are sons of people who have no traditional connection.

“They are new to the area. Those young lads that are playing, maybe 14 or 15, ask them who Eamonn Mulhall is and they wouldn’t have a clue. They wouldn’t know who Matt Connor is even.”

Within striking range of Dublin, Walsh Island is an option for the commuter, and has benefited to some extent. But translating that into a tangible asset in the GAA club is never straightforward.

The numbers remain inescapably challenging. The local primary is the only feeder school for the club and has 88 pupils, almost evenly divided between girls and boys.

As with other rural clubs, the challenges are in attracting new volunteers and getting financial assistance. The club has benefited from a local wind farm grant project. But the adult football team doesn’t have a sponsor and there are no obvious targets in the local catchment area.

It seems almost sacrilegious to suggest that Walsh Island might have to amalgamate at senior level to survive into the future, but in the province it is estimated that up to 30 clubs outside Dublin might be facing that prospect in the next 15 years or less.

“You can probably never be too complacent,” says Alan. “I would be fearful of it at times. We have to be sure we have everyone, that we bring everyone through. We are probably the smallest club in Offaly competing at the level we are competing at. One of them anyway.”

The total adult club membership is just 60. The village today has around 500 inhabitants.

The other clubs they merge with in juvenile competition are doing well at adult level, with Clonbullogue a strong intermediate contender and Bracknagh having attained senior status. Both have two adults teams.

“Last year we got no new players,” says Alan. “Nobody turned 17 last year. This year we’ve one. Next year we have our eyes on three.

“We’d have 22 togged out at the very max, with everyone fit and healthy and no suspensions or anything like that. Maybe 14-18 would be our norm at training. So there is some lad who is not training who will still get to play the match. But you could count on one hand the amount of lads you have to chase, the majority are interested and want to play.

“Winning the relegation play-off last year against Shannonbridge was like winning the championship. Had we lost that we would have gone down to intermediate (tier 3).”

Alan speaks of the sons of clubmen lost to other places.

A son of Paddy O’Shea from the six-in-a-row team played for Laois minors. Mick Slattery, also on the six-in-a-row team, had four sons playing for Gracefield, which is a relatively short distance away. Tomás O’Connor, son of Tomás who played for Offaly in 1982, represented Kildare. Pat Bryan’s son played with Westmeath. Frank Williamson’s son lined out for Tullamore. Three sons of Richie Connor, part of the intermediate win in 2009, have since moved away, two abroad.

The loss of potential volunteers is just as damaging. “As chairman, I am finding we are probably lacking volunteers in the 40-55 age bracket,” says Alan. “A lot of them seem to have either moved away or aren’t involved any more.”

The Walsh Island name still resonates but the club’s reputation can work both ways.

“There is a pride, a serious sense of pride, when you are talking to someone about Walsh Island,” says Alan.

“But it’s getting to be so long now that it’s trying to instil that back into younger players, that they know where they are coming from. It’s getting more difficult as it gets further away.

“Like, my grandfather has six senior medals, Daddy has six senior medals. I’ve none. It is something you would be thinking the odd time. Wouldn’t you love to get one. One would do me.”

As the sun beats down from a clear blue sky over Walsh Island, he has momentarily drifted off into dreamland.