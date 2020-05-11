Close

'When we have the All-Ireland, that's when we'll stop hearing that' - Pat Gilroy's warning that drove Dublin to glory

Six days that shaped the 'Decade of the Dubs' - Day 1: 2011 NFL Final, Cork 0-21 Dublin 2-14

Dublin's Tomás Quinn in action against Cork's Fiachra Lynch, left, and Paudie Kissane during the Allianz Football League Division 1 final back in April 2011 Expand

SPORTSFILE

Frank Roche Email

When Pat Gilroy spoke in defence of his embattled Dubs, in the red-raw aftermath of the 2011 Allianz Football League final, his audience in the Croke Park media auditorium took a deep, collective breath.

This was newspaper gold – unvarnished, impassioned, post-match vernacular you only get once or twice a season.

Not that we necessarily believed that his defiant All-Ireland prediction would come so gloriously, and rapidly, true.