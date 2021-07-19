| 22.3°C Dublin

When was the last time all this stuff happened to Dublin?

Conan Doherty

James McCarthy of Dublin with Thomas O'Reilly of Meath Expand

Between the 35th and 71st minute, Meath outscored the All-Ireland champions 1-7 to 0-2.

They bettered Dublin by eight points for the entire second half before injury time and they did it with Evan Comerford unshaken with the ball on his tee, to the dismay of everyone who wanted to believe that Stephen Cluxton’s absence was the block that would take the whole structure down.

As the gap tightened, the stakes increased and Dessie Dolan and co were precursing Comerford’s kicks with an excited warning of how important they were - the sort of comment you’d only make about a goalkeeper you were worried about – the new Dublin number one quashed the doubt and dealt with the heat as they won nine of their 11 kickouts in that period.

