When was the last time all this stuff happened to Dublin?

Between the 35th and 71st minute, Meath outscored the All-Ireland champions 1-7 to 0-2.

They bettered Dublin by eight points for the entire second half before injury time and they did it with Evan Comerford unshaken with the ball on his tee, to the dismay of everyone who wanted to believe that Stephen Cluxton’s absence was the block that would take the whole structure down.

As the gap tightened, the stakes increased and Dessie Dolan and co were precursing Comerford’s kicks with an excited warning of how important they were - the sort of comment you’d only make about a goalkeeper you were worried about – the new Dublin number one quashed the doubt and dealt with the heat as they won nine of their 11 kickouts in that period.

The team were trailing 10 points to two across 36 minutes of action but Comerford was finding men just shy of 82 percent of the time. Meath, at the other end, were operating at 50 percent from their own kickouts.

The Cluxton analyses were on ice for another week but the Royal County obviously did something to rattle a team who routinely turn 11-point deficits into 22 as if it was just an automatic process at this stage in the All-Ireland medal factory.

Meath disrupted the mechanics with good old-fashioned hardcore basics that would’ve warmed the hearts of coaches preaching in changing rooms for years that you can’t just stand back and let the other team play, no matter how good they are.

“I don’t think we contested enough ball,” Andy McEntee said to Off The Ball after the game. “I don’t think we took enough chances and I don’t mean scoring chances – I mean being brave, getting out in front, being physical and aggressive.”

Put simply, Meath got in their faces. They hit them harder and more often. They just gave it to Dublin and asked how they liked it and they stepped in front too. The result was turnovers. And turnovers are oxygen. And turnovers are scores.

From the moment Seamus Lavin got out in front to strip back possession in the full back line, the tone was set and, within seconds, Matthew Costello was at the other end doing bits to round the ‘keeper and thump to goals.

Gaelic football is a game of momentum. It’s about building momentum and keeping it going when you have it, and halting momentum when you don’t have it. Turning over the ball crushes momentum and swings it the other way like nothing else can and Meath hitting 1-3 from eight balls they turned over in that second half doesn’t just eat into the 11-point gap, it also unsettles Dublin quite significantly.

Seven missed chances in 35 minutes of football isn’t something that’s supposed to come naturally to this Dublin team. It means they’re squandering a scoring opportunity every five minutes and it’s well established that they’re not going to take low percentage shots, so they’re missing chances in the scoring zone that they should be putting away. And they’re doing it that frequently whilst their opposition hit them for 1-7 in the same time frame.

Some of it’s down to luck on Meath’s part, purely being let off with Dublin missing chances they normally wouldn’t. Some of it’s down to shooters being put under pressure.

And some of it has to be down to the psychology of the game transforming to something that has become foreign to the Leinster championship. The sort of psychology that had the Meath supporters on their feet as Evan Comerford went down with cramp to try and take the sting out of the opposition onslaught.

The game descended into something no-one predicted: Meath hitting them hard, tackles knocking the ball out of hands even when they didn’t result in turnovers, Dublin feeling that literal and figurative breath on their necks that hurried everything a half a second quicker, Meath tails up and Dublin getting frustrated at each other.

Just seconds before James McCarthy of all people ran into traffic on the Meath 21’, Brian Fenton had the ball further out the pitch but had to turn backwards and fist back before he immediately looked into his forward line with his hands outstretched.

Dessie Farrell, by that stage, had already altered the look and function of the Dublin full forward unit by withdrawing Paddy Small for Sean Bugler’s influence further out the pitch and then whipping off Dean Rock for Colm Basquel.

For the first time in nearly a decade, Dublin had to react to what was happening in the Leinster championship rather than just impose themselves the way they wanted to for the duration. And for the first time since 2019, their defence was breached in championship football as Matthew Costello raised the first green flag that kicked off a frenzy of 1-4 without reply.

Costello goaled then it was followed up by a Meath wide. Fenton and Dean Rock missed before Meath went up the other end and scored. They turned Dublin over and scored again. They hit a wide, Dublin did too. Then Meath turned them over again to score.

Then a perfectly fine Comerford kickout was ballsed up as Brian Howard and David Byrne collided with each other and a green jersey ran through for another score. Then the theatrics began as Dublin players lay on the ground after spending the previous three scores trying to recall the last conversation they had about what to do when they’re under pressure.

Dessie Farrell said afterwards that they’ll have to ask questions of themselves now but the time for answers was on the pitch when Meath were throwing serious headaches their way. Led by Fenton and a barnstorming first half that gave them enough of a buffer, they eventually found the way out of this dilemma but it was one that only existed because of the most basic of instructions of telling a group of men to rise it.

Meath stepped up and into Dublin, they stepped in front of them in the full back line, they competed at midfield – and scored with both of the only two balls they won off Comerford – and they pressured them higher up the pitch. It meant Dublin kicked more and gave the backs something to fight for and it meant the balance of attitude changed to a place where Dublin were missing as a matter of routine from scoring positions.

Some might just dismiss that as an off day – they didn’t take their chances or they didn’t kill the game or they gave away too many turnovers that they normally wouldn’t; or silly things happened like freak collisions between men running into each other when the ball was in the air. But when was the last time any of that stuff has happened to this Dublin team? When was the last time they didn’t take chances or kill off games and when was the last time they gave the ball away so often?

It’s usually just Mayo that brings out a hint of those traits. They usually don’t have off days, you see.