When it comes to football All Stars – some more equal than others

In the great film Casablanca, Captain Renault issued the order to “round up the usual suspects” even when he knew who committed the murder. With the All Stars it is entirely different. The days of Dublin’s domination are over, replaced with 11 first-time winners. The usual suspects are all gone — Cluxton, Fenton, McCarthy, O’Callaghan. In fact there is only one Dublin player, Ciarán Kilkenny, who received his sixth award.

For Dublin of the last decade now read Kerry, one great power replacing another. The only game that really counts in the selection is the All-Ireland final, with 12 players named from that one game. It doesn’t leave many crumbs for the rest.

If you include the semi-finalists there are two more counties involved, Derry with two winners and the Dubs with one. All neatly packaged. Is it right or wrong that 28 counties are not represented? The Tailteann Cup had its own All Stars, which is a great idea but in reality there are probably none of them who would have been included with the big boys. So it really is 28 counties without an All Star.

It is easy to be critical of the scheme, but I will desist from that. Of course there are hard luck stories, but it’s a bit like man of the match awards. Everyone can disagree with the winner, but few can agree on the alternative.

That was the case in the All-Ireland final when many people would have gone for Shane Walsh over David Clifford. It was a close run thing, but I favoured Clifford as I thought that Kerry would not have won the match without him.

Mention of Walsh brings me to the Dublin SFC final. I did not think the transfer was wise on Walsh’s part, nor in the long-term interest of Kilmacud Crokes, a club teeming with underage players, even allowing that Walsh might have gone to a rival club. It would have been more honourable if Crokes had said they were sticking with their own.

​Yet in saying that, my admiration for Walsh as a player grew in that final. He got plenty of it from Na Fianna and had a very nasty head injury just before half-time. It would have been easy to opt out and blame it on the injury. Instead he came back and in an environment where the crowd were hostile (naturally ) he responded by kicking some great points. Like Clifford in the All-Ireland final, Kilmacud would not be Dublin champions without Walsh’s influence.

Expand Close Shane Walsh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shane Walsh

So it has been a year with a good few turns for Walsh. He was brilliant in the Connacht final, poor in the All-Ireland quarter and semi-finals, had a stormer in the final, won a Dublin championship and now has an All Star. He would probably swap it all for a Celtic cross. Few players get everything they want on a pitch or in life, but the trick is to pursue your objectives with every ounce of your fibre and then accept the disappointments and come back for more.

Getting back to the original argument about the All Stars, and whether they are either fair and balanced, I have made the argument on many occasions that no player can be deemed great unless they perform at the highest level on a consistent basis. That is why Dublin were the yardstick and all of the awards they accumulated, individual and team, were hard-earned and justified. On that basis, the selection of these 15 players cannot be faulted. They have performed on many big days.

Naturally there are the hard luck stories which we get every year. If Tom O’Sullivan went for a walk on Banna strand on the afternoon of the final he would likely be an All Star now. Brendan Rogers was consistently good for Derry and he did not make the cut and if Armagh had progressed in their quarter-final then Rian O’Neill would have been accommodated somewhere. Indeed if the performances for the whole year were gone through game by game, O’Neill would have been nailed on.

But don’t ask me who to leave out. The full-forward line was probably picked long in advance of the final, with Damien Comer and Walsh joining Clifford. It must look a bit like double standards to O’Sullivan to see Comer getting an award when he had a very poor final.

O’Sullivan paid a high price for his final performance, yet Comer was very instrumental in getting Galway to the decider, especially in the semi-final against Derry. When Galway were misfiring all over the place, Comer started the fire and continued to pour on more diesel. Performances like that deserve recognition.

In an overall context, the All Stars are a scheme for teams in the semi-finals and final and teams in the second division of the league have no chance. It would be fairer, and a great recognition of talent, if there was a further extension of the scheme for all divisions of the Allianz League. It would be a fantastic boost for Division 4 teams in particular if they had a chance of an award and a big night out. Don’t even mention a trip.

​Maybe there is someone out there with a noble vision of sport who would sponsor a scheme for those who get no recognition and yet put their heart and soul into representing their county. It would certainly make playing for these counties much more attractive. A sponsor like that would not be supporting the Tories in England as they believe in taking total advantage of the poor to further enrich the upper classes. We are lucky that we avoid such immoral behaviour in our country, despite all our faults.

We should be delighted that our best players are recognised for the enjoyment they give and the role models they have become, even if it may not be fair or reasonable to expect amateur players to adopt such a role. Yet they do set standards of physical fitness, resilience, skill, personal discipline and commitment to a higher cause which is good for any young person to try to emulate.

In praising most things about the All Stars, I will always insist that a medal won for the team trumps an individual award. There is even an argument that individual awards are contrary to the whole philosophy of what a team is about. Yet so long as they are not taken too seriously, they are a nice add-on at the end of the year.

On a personal level, I hope Meath have about eight All Stars next year. It would probably indicate that the year has been a reasonable success. Even a few less might do.