| 11.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

When it comes to football All Stars – some more equal than others

Colm O'Rourke

Twelve football All Stars played in the All-Ireland final, performances in the rest of the year seem to count for far less

Kerry's David Clifford and Galway's Shane Walsh shake hands before this year's All-Ireland SFC final. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kerry's David Clifford and Galway's Shane Walsh shake hands before this year's All-Ireland SFC final. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Kerry's David Clifford and Galway's Shane Walsh shake hands before this year's All-Ireland SFC final. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Kerry's David Clifford and Galway's Shane Walsh shake hands before this year's All-Ireland SFC final. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

In the great film Casablanca, Captain Renault issued the order to “round up the usual suspects” even when he knew who committed the murder. With the All Stars it is entirely different. The days of Dublin’s domination are over, replaced with 11 first-time winners. The usual suspects are all gone — Cluxton, Fenton, McCarthy, O’Callaghan. In fact there is only one Dublin player, Ciarán Kilkenny, who received his sixth award.

For Dublin of the last decade now read Kerry, one great power replacing another. The only game that really counts in the selection is the All-Ireland final, with 12 players named from that one game. It doesn’t leave many crumbs for the rest.

Most Watched

Privacy