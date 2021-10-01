| 10.4°C Dublin

‘When I saw the damage, the thought of amputations and being in a wheelchair the rest of my life were coming into my head’

Seán O'Leary was a young Kerry footballer going places when a car crash turned his world upside down. As he recovers from two broken legs, he has embraced a new cause of vital importance promoting blood donations

Kerry footballer Seán O'Leary (22), who broke both his legs in a car accident in July, pictured on the pitch of his club Kilcummin, outside Killarney in Co Kerry. Photo: Don MacMonagle Expand

Kerry footballer Seán O'Leary (22), who broke both his legs in a car accident in July, pictured on the pitch of his club Kilcummin, outside Killarney in Co Kerry. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Frank Roche Email

For Seán O’Leary, life couldn’t have been better. He had joined Peter Keane’s extended senior panel in May. Killarney was the centre of his universe: the UL student was on work placement by day and sharing a pitch with Kerry’s finest by evening.

He was there to see Kerry ease past Tipperary and was contemplating a fortnight of high-octane training for their Munster final against Cork.

And then, on the journey home from Thurles, just beyond Abbeyfeale and approaching the Kerry border, “my world just turned upside down.”

