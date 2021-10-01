‘When I saw the damage, the thought of amputations and being in a wheelchair the rest of my life were coming into my head’

For Seán O’Leary, life couldn’t have been better. He had joined Peter Keane’s extended senior panel in May. Killarney was the centre of his universe: the UL student was on work placement by day and sharing a pitch with Kerry’s finest by evening.

He was there to see Kerry ease past Tipperary and was contemplating a fortnight of high-octane training for their Munster final against Cork.

And then, on the journey home from Thurles, just beyond Abbeyfeale and approaching the Kerry border, “my world just turned upside down.”

A two-car collision left O’Leary with multiple career-threatening injuries, and his girlfriend, Emma O’Connor, with damage to one of her knees. It sounds like your worst nightmare – except it could have been worse.

The 2017 All-Ireland minor medallist, now 22, is still here to tell the tale and he’s determined to be the author of what comes next. And, even as he perches on a couch in the O’Leary family home, his wheelchair a few feet away, he talks of an ambition that remains resolute, undeterred by the events of Saturday, July 10.

He still plans to play for Kerry.

Seán O'Leary in action for Kerry

Seán O'Leary in action for Kerry



* * * * *

Green-and-gold dreams weren’t the first thing that popped into his head upon regaining consciousness. The crash had happened around 11.30pm; some 15 minutes may have passed but you can understand if the timelines are a little sketchy.

“I can describe it as a movie scene,” the Kilcummin clubman relates. “You know, there’s a big bomb in a movie and they wake up and there’s such an eerie sound and everything is moving in slow motion.

“I was just wedged inside in the car. Basically, I couldn’t see a thing because it was so dark. I was trying to get a bearing of my surroundings. Where was I? What’s going on?

“And then suddenly this pain hit me … I can’t even describe, I can’t put into words.”

Asked to try and find those words, he settles on this: “It was like my legs were screaming at me.”

The pain was “all over, and every time I used to close my eyes, I started feeling relief from the pain … it almost felt easier when I had my eyes closed, but I suppose it was not a good idea. People kept roaring at me to keep me awake.”

Even in the terror-filled darkness, O’Leary’s rational self knew he needed to regain control of the situation and could not succumb to panic.

Seán O'Leary joins the celebration with his Kerry team-mates after their Munster final win over Cork in Killarney. Photo: Sportsfile

Seán O'Leary joins the celebration with his Kerry team-mates after their Munster final win over Cork in Killarney. Photo: Sportsfile

“And what I did then was mentally prepared myself to wiggle my toes, because I knew that if I could feel my toes, then my spine wouldn’t have been compromised,” he explains.

“I did it and, thankfully, I had a bit of feeling down there. But five minutes later all that feeling was gone … and I was surprised, because I knew there was a feeling there prior to it and I was wondering what’s the story? And then once the ambulance crew came along, it was then I realised that there was an open wound fracture and obviously the blood loss was why I had lost the feeling in my legs.”

After he had made it to hospital in Tralee, floating out of consciousness from all the painkillers and oblivious to the array of CT and MRI scans already carried out on his body, here is what the medics discovered …

* A compound fracture to his right femur, which had punctured the skin.

* Fractures to the fibula and tibia, which meant all three bones in his right leg had been broken.

* A fracture to his left femur.

* A fracture to his sternum.

He had also smacked his hand, presumably against glass, given all the cuts and blood. “Not too bad now,” he says, those wounds virtually healed.

Seán O'Leary in hospital after his surgery with his girlfriend Emma O'Connor

Seán O'Leary in hospital after his surgery with his girlfriend Emma O'Connor

It could have been worse, he acknowledges, much worse. “I was very lucky in a way, because there’s a femoral artery that runs along the femur and if that’s basically compromised, you bleed out in about ten minutes,” he says.

“When I saw the damage, obviously the thought of amputations was coming into my head and the thought of being in a wheelchair for the rest of my life … it didn’t look good at all.”

Instead, even before his operation later that Sunday, he was soothed by the reassurance of his consultant, orthopaedic surgeon John Rice, that he would make a full recovery.



* * * * *

You may wonder why this young footballer has agreed to bare his soul less than three months after a collision that could have wrecked or even ended his life. Here’s the reason: he wants to talk about blood. From Monday to Thursday next week and again on the following Monday and Tuesday (October 11-12), the Irish Blood Transfusion Service will be running a clinic at the Dromhall Hotel, Killarney. And among their willing donors will be 22 players and backroom members of Kilcummin’s flagship football team.

For O’Leary, it literally will be a case of giving back. Over the course of his recovery in Tralee’s ICU last July, he required seven units of blood. That roughly equates to seven pints; an average adult body carries 10-12 pints.

For his first few days in ICU he was “in my own world with such high painkillers.” But by the Thursday or Friday, the fog having lifted, he remembers one of the nurses bringing what proved to be his last transfusion. “That’s some size of a bag,” he remarked. “How many of them am I after getting?”

When he was told seven, O’Leary was taken aback.

“One of the nurses was saying that there was a big blood shortage in Ireland at the time, and they’ve been importing a lot of the blood from the UK during the summer,” he outlines.

“So, I’m not fully sure as to where my blood (came from) but there was a huge chance that the blood I got came from the UK.

“I’ve been thinking, in the last couple of weeks, how could I give back for the help I got? Because I’ve been so grateful for it.

“I felt if I do a fundraiser for the ICU department I’ll be letting down the people in the ambulances … there’s so many people that helped me. And this is not just me, it’s Emma; we’ve discussed this and said the best thing we can probably do is to try and raise awareness about blood donations.”

Some IBTS statistics, highlighted on Kilcummin GAA’s social media posts promoting their campaign, are worth emphasising. One in four people will need a blood transfusion at some point. Only 3pc of the eligible Irish population give blood. And some 3,000 donors are needed each week in Ireland.

O’Leary was recently chatting with Kilcummin team-mates Kevin Gorman and Brendan Kealy when Gorman – a regular donor – mentioned the upcoming clinic in Killarney and suggested it “would be a great idea to get people within the Kilcummin senior team to donate blood. And the minute he said that, alarm bells started ringing. I just thought it was such a good idea, and Brendan was all for it as well, so the three of us set about it. We got onto the IBTS and they were amazed we going to do it.”

But then he got thinking some more: why not aim bigger?

“If I shared my experience as to how vital it was in saving me, it would open the eyes up to people around the country,” he surmises. “Especially now for other people around my age, between 20 and 30 – I almost feel like we have that thing that you don’t need to give blood because it’s not going to affect us.

“There are a lot of people in that age bracket giving donations, but I don’t think any of us are aware that if you’re involved in a bad accident like that, you’re going to need blood transfusions.”



* * * * *

Before all this, beyond the confines of Kerry GAA where his star had been rising, Seán O’Leary was probably best known for being on the same All-Ireland-winning minor team as David Clifford in 2017. Derry were routed, 6-17 to 1-8, in the final – a trouble-free day to be a Kerry corner-back. At the other end, meanwhile, the team’s boy wonder helped himself to 4-4.

O’Leary had already been part of the St Brendan’s Killarney squad that won back-to-back All-Ireland colleges titles in ’16 and ’17. He later captained the Kerry U-20s, while helping Kilcummin to All-Ireland intermediate club glory in 2019.

Receiving the call to join Kerry’s extended senior panel, post-lockdown, was a huge tonic. As the weeks passed his fighting weight had climbed to 82kg – the benefits of good nutrition and gym programmes. And then came the crash.

Emma – a Galway native from near Barna and fellow UL student – was able to free herself from the car. With others arriving on the scene, the emergency services were contacted.

O’Leary is indebted to one man who “sat into the car with me while I was trapped, waiting for the ambulance, and kept me calm. When something happens like that and you’re at the lowest point, you actually do really see the best in other people.”

Equally, the paramedics were “unbelievable,” he says. However, he references the bigger issue of ambulance availability in North Kerry that night, saying the vehicle that came to his aid was “actually a Clare ambulance that was in Limerick hospital when they got the phone call … that’s 45-50 minutes.”

As time passed O’Leary was finding it very hard to breathe – “I found out later on that I’d a very bad fracture of my sternum as well, so the seat belt saved my life really.”

He remembers waking up that Sunday morning, absorbing his new reality and tormenting a nurse with questions: would his leg be okay, would he walk again?

“From the very start, I said I wanted to know the truth,” he recounts. But he already knew John Rice from his previous involvement with Kerry GAA and the consultant arrived bearing a message of hope, essentially that he was facing “a long road” but would make a full recovery. “And to this day it’s probably the best news I’ve ever heard in my life.”

He’s guessing that the operation lasted around five hours. This was no routine procedure: while the breastbone, a source of persistent discomfort for weeks after, would heal naturally, there were two broken legs to restore. Titanium rods, 40cms long, were inserted: one attached to each femur, plus another from his right ankle to the knee.

“They said to me that I could get a full body anaesthetic or an epidural for the operation,” he explains. “And they said to me that the recovery would be faster with the epidural … and I suppose me, with my football head, said, ‘Go on so, give me the epidural.’

“I remember dozing off, because I was still on a lot of painkillers. I think maybe an hour had passed, and I woke up and I was like, ‘I shouldn’t be awake for this!’”

But he came out the far side and after almost two weeks in hospital, he was released on a Friday. Two days later, in his new wheelchair, he attended the Munster final as Kerry lay waste to Cork. He had made it to Fitzgerald Stadium after all.

“It was huge because the Munster final was something I was looking forward to,” he explains. “Obviously they (his colleagues) got a fright themselves. They all texted me and were all so good to me … it was great to get there.”



* * * * *

As he counts down the days to his next consultant’s appointment, there are so many people that O’Leary feels indebted to. People who have been there for him over the past 12 weeks.

All the doctors and nurses in Tralee, the emergency services and paramedics; most especially Emma and his mum and dad, David and Kay, his brother Philip and all the cousins nearby; his comrades in Kilcummin and Kerry; the friends who bought him a PlayStation 5 to kill the tedium; his colleagues at FDC, Killarney, the accountancy and auditing firm where he was on placement; and the Gaelic Players Association, which has offered invaluable support too.

He has started the fourth and final year of his business degree, majoring in accounting and finance. Still remotely, of course, even while his fellow students are now back on the University of Limerick campus, and staying motivated has been tough.

Emma, starting year three of her sports science degree, has also returned to UL; sometime in the New Year he hopes to be sufficiently mobile to join her and make it back for lectures in person.

After enduring this latest version of personal ‘lockdown’, his leg muscles wasted to nothing, he knows the challenges won’t get any easier. But he’s ready for what comes next.

“Once I go back and get the all-clear to say the femurs are strong enough to withhold the impact of walking, then I’ll start the process of basically learning how to walk again. You have to go to physios, and I suppose I’ll probably have to start on a Zimmer-frame,” he surmises.

“My first goal obviously now is to get out of the wheelchair. And once I achieve that goal, my next goal is to get back walking comfortably again. And the next goal then will be maybe to start doing a bit of gym work. The list goes on.

“Then jogging pain-free. Baby steps the whole way. It’s a process, and it’s going to take time and there’s going to be ups and downs … myself and Emma are in this together, she has her own physical recovery to make through her own injury.”

He knows there are no guarantees but his ultimate mission, to make it as a Kerry senior, hasn’t changed.

“It was my goal all my life, and just because this happened is not going to change that,” he declares. “There’s going to be lots of ups and downs along the way … I’m not fazed by it. I’m looking forward to the challenge, because I know I’ll have the ability to push myself to the absolute limit, knowing my body went to a limit that it never will go to again, hopefully.

“What I went through that night, the pain I went through and what I went through in the following days … I feel like if I came through that, I can get through anything.”

To donate blood, go to giveblood.ie or call 1850 731137