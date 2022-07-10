When David Clifford kicked his sixth point in the 37th minute, a friend of mine from Dungiven texted to say, “If I caught Clifford in bed with my wife, I would ask him how many sugars he wanted in his tea.”

At an event in Templeogue Synge Street on Friday night, the Second Captains host Ciarán Murphy asked six-time All-Ireland winner Denis Bastick, "Who was the best team you ever played against?” Denis said, “The Dublin B team” which got a huge laugh.

We were discussing the way the great Dublin team performed so ruthlessly at the finale of so many big games. Denis said: “Those weekly A v B games were played like All-Ireland finals. Jim talked a lot about the last ten minutes of games and the importance of staying calm. The games were ferocious and over time, we learned to forget about the occasion and think our way through the final minutes. When Mayo nearly had us a few times and Kerry, they were thinking there was only a few minutes left and they would soon be champions. We were playing a game of football, thinking about the next tackle and about carefully creating a score.”

In the dying phase of yesterday's game, Dublin, with a game-winning breeze at their backs, did not think their way through the game. In the 67th minute, Sean McMahon put his head down and went on a solo run to nowhere, when all they needed to do was patiently work a score. Three Kerry men converged and gleefully came away with the ball, to a huge Kerry roar.

A moment later, John Small came up the left wing and launched a huge, long ball to nowhere. Again, Kerry came away with it. A moment after that, Mick Fitzsimons, sensing this was the moment, dived in and flicked the ball away from David Clifford, Dublin raced downfield and Ciarán Kilkenny kicked a superb point for the draw. Now, surely, Dublin would close it out in their customary fashion.

But things are different now. The old bonds have loosened. Dessie is not Jim. In the 72nd minute, with Kerry dreading what was to come, Niall Scully took a ridiculous potshot from the left wing, again to nowhere, Kerry counter-attacked, Lee Gannon hauled down Sean O’Shea and he tapped over the easy free to put Kerry one up.

Fenton followed this with a perfect 30 metre kick pass to Paddy Small for a mark which then resulted in an equalising point from Rock, but by then, Dublin had lost control of the game. From the kick out, a needless foul gave Sean O’Shea the chance to win it. If one squinted, one could almost see the reincarnation of Maurice Fitz. A Dub beside me said, “The wind is too strong”. But Kerry is nothing only wind and rain. O'Shea, who has done this a million times, kicked it and we laughed and clapped our hands.

David Clifford is a grandmaster of football. I think of a laboratory in Tralee with smoke bubbling up from large vats and a scientist carefully injecting measured doses of DNA from Gooch, Bomber and Maurice into a test tube before fertilising an egg harvested from a buxom Kerry Rose. He scored five points in the first half, the fifth after he had been pursued by half the Dublin team. Sean O’Shea's goal was far too easy, but just when we thought Kerry were going to make a statement, O’Shea flunked his penalty

As usual, we were not judged responsible enough to show us the penalty incident on the big screen. I got 15 texts saying, ‘No penalty’ ‘Bit harsh’ ‘Probably a peno’ and so on. This infantilising of the crowd is infuriating and promotes a lack of confidence in the officiating and huge frustration in the stadium. In the All Blacks v Ireland series, we have been able to see and hear precisely how the big decisions are made, with a video panel viewing incidents from multiple angles before making the call. In Croke Park, we are shown Supervalu ads.

With only five points in it at the interval and the Dubs with a very favourable breeze, we thought here we go again.

But this is not the Dublin of Gavin. Dublin’s once fearsome forward division is a distant memory. Dean Rock is now only a free taker and with Kerry not fouling, he had no frees to take. Sean Bugler is ok but not a Mannion or an O’Callaghan. Lorcan O’Dell is neither here nor there.

Kilkenny had too much to do. Costello was lethal but getting no ball. The Dublin structure up front was unusual, with the three inside forwards gathering on the square, a happy Kerry sweeper standing right in front of them. Mark Ingle, the legendary Irish basketball coach brought in by Gavin to teach the Dubs to beat the blanket, was constantly groaning and rolling his eyes at the lack of movement and the curious clumping of the inside men.

There was no real pressure on the Kerry kickout. The ferocious tackling that once marked the Dubs out was replaced with drift defending. The ball was kicked away. Needless fouls were committed. Yet when David Moran fumbled the ball in the 45th minute, the Dubs launched a blitzkrieg downfield and Cormac Costello showed absolute steel and composure to finish it with a brilliant goal. Game over, we thought.

But instead, it turned out to be an isolated moment. Ciaran Kilkenny was swarmed and turned over (50 minutes). Paddy Small was swarmed and turned over (52 minutes). John Small was swarmed and turned over (55 minutes), Kilkenny kicked a shot into the goalie’s hands (64 minutes), Sean McMahon went on a headless solo run and was turned over (67 minutes) and Kerry were still in it. The divorce from the Gavin era was complete when Scully kicked a potshot into thin air (72 minutes) and Davy Byrne needlessly fouled David Clifford to give Sean O'Shea the chance to win it (76 minutes).

It was a wonderful contest. After Saturday's nothingness, it was a vaccine into the arms of the GAA community. The most curious aspect of the day came when Paudie Clifford was awarded the Man of the Match. I can only assume the decision was made by Hawk-Eye.