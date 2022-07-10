| 19.6°C Dublin

When I picture the creation of David Clifford I see a lab in Tralee and a scientist carefully injecting doses of DNA from Gooch, Bomber and Maurice

Joe Brolly

David Clifford of Kerry celebrates after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final win over Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

When David Clifford kicked his sixth point in the 37th minute, a friend of mine from Dungiven texted to say, “If I caught Clifford in bed with my wife, I would ask him how many sugars he wanted in his tea.”

At an event in Templeogue Synge Street on Friday night, the Second Captains host Ciarán Murphy asked six-time All-Ireland winner Denis Bastick, "Who was the best team you ever played against?” Denis said, “The Dublin B team” which got a huge laugh.

