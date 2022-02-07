Whatever you do in this world, try to be part of something bigger than yourself

Their ‘keeper can’t hide it. Normally he wants just one step so he can dink it out 30 metres to runners coming towards him. But when he’s going long, he needs to take four steps back, there’s no disguise.

So, really, when we see him go back those extra steps, our half forwards should already be making a move towards the midfielders.

My analysis is met with prolonged silence at the other end of the phone. Eventually, I get a half-hearted response.

“Aye… just need to… get stuck into them.”

My ma didn’t ask for any of this.

It’s Friday night before the All-Ireland intermediate football final. There’s nothing else worth talking about and in fairness to her, she hasn’t come looking to talk about anything else, but she definitely hasn’t come prepared to offer any insight on the kickout patterns of a club goalkeeper from Meath.

Steelstown players celebrate after their side's victory

Steelstown players celebrate after their side's victory

She’s ringing because this whole thing has taken on a life of its own. Ever since Steelstown Brian Óg’s clinched a very first men’s championship in Derry in November, it hasn’t stopped and the whole town is in fever pitch.

What was once just another attempt at conquering the county, six more dates were added to the calendar and you already know by now that means so much more than six extra games. That’s six more reunions of old team mates. Six more celebrations of coaches and administrators. Six more days of recognition for everyone who was part of this journey dating back to 1987. Another chance to appreciate how none of this happens without every single other thing that happened, from the players who struggled to put teams together to the folk who struggled to find land for a pitch and those who still struggle to keep the grounds in shape. Six more journeys to add to the memory banks. Another chance for boys to whinge, debate, dream. Six more days with friends.

But Liam’s one of these friends you could only really have at the club. The sort of relationship you could only form by playing matches with each other every Sunday for over a decade. I know the work Liam’s done and I know the recognition he might’ve missed for some of that along the way. I’ve seen him have bad days too but, unfortunately, he has the goods on me as well.

And Liam leaves voice notes on WhatsApp with the sort of confidence and swagger of a personal trainer announcing his arrival in the gym, banging his hands and bopping his head even if there isn’t a beat to be heard. It’s fitting because he was one of the first through the conditioning wall back in the days when anyone doing extra work outside of training risked their social inclusion.

Imagine the audacity of this boy showing up every so often with a stronger physique. It goes right back to the Saturday morning journeys travelling from the north west in Derry to mid-ulster in Cookstown for fitness sessions. We had the commitment, alright, to ship a squad the guts of a three-hour round trip for weekly training. But you could be sure that if you were leading any of those runs, you were the one leaving yourself open for stick. Raymond was in charge way back then and all these years later – even a health scare later - he’s still there, still fattening the thickest encyclopaedia in the country, filled with information on, what must be by now, every single footballer in Ireland.

Raymond is one of these men I have the sort of respect for that I can’t articulate. Not for his talent as a player or now as a coach – both of which are enormous – but for how he’s been able to settle into a second club and make it a home. Raymond was the man who gave Brian Óg McKeever his senior debut back in 2008. He was the first man hugging players as a fan as they walked off the pitch at Castledawson in the 2010 semis when the club reached its first intermediate final. And how he’s embedded himself into the place, how Hugh and Gary got snug and comfortable from day one before dragging the club into unchartered territory as players, as coaches, as local legends, it’s unbelievable to see in real time people having that impact on a community and, in turn, seeing them build a life for themselves around a new club.

But that’s the thing about clubs, this happens all over, every day. The night before the All-Ireland final in Croke Park, half the club had booked into the same hotel and Michael mentions that Kilkenny radio asked him for an interview that day given the magnitude of what’s happening and given how important he’s been to the cause. It’s only then you remember this man is actually from Kilkenny and somewhere along the way, he had to move home too and integrate himself somewhere else.

But whilst you’d always be acutely aware of his loyalties when the All-Ireland hurling season cranked up, Michael was never anything other than a dyed-in-the-wool Steelstown hero. A man who seemed to be chairman for a lifetime before they convinced him to do it again for another span. A man driving young players to underage inter-county training sessions because he understood that one day the club might benefit from it.

A Steelstown supporter

A Steelstown supporter

A man making his way to Armagh with Ann on a weeknight to appeal against injustices on behalf of teams of the club. Someone influential in pushing the standard of competition those teams were playing at and a true club person bringing all corners of that club together. Sometimes you’d wonder how you’d ever have gotten by without these people along the way and all you can do is thank the Lord that they stumbled upon your parish.

But since the county final, Michael’s son Liam has been reminding me almost daily that he needs a favour of me. It’s unclear what, it’s unclear why but as the Ulster quarter-final at Celtic Park beckons, he says I can do the favour for him on Sunday.

That county final was the culmination of a lot of heartbreak, a lot of work and the culmination of a game that had the team staring at a fourth final defeat. Two points down on the home straight and Neil has been let off the leash from a man-marking job he was doing all day. And it’s Neil who drives the comeback. A captain, a force of nature, a ball of explosive, passionate energy that was made to sit back and do a job for the whole game. Until now. It’s Neil who never stopped talking about the championship all through the years. And, of course, it’s Neil who kicks the equaliser to rescue his club.

Maybe this is all just a way of trying to justify why the words abandoned me on co-comms duty that day in place of tears and inaudible mumbles. Maybe this is me trying to apologise to the main commentator for abandoning him quicker than the words left me to join my club on the pitch in a moment we’d dreamt up for what seemed like an eternity.

Now we’re in Ulster though and Liam wants a favour. Finally, his request comes through via voice note.

“No, I was just wondering,” he says, “if you wouldn’t mind, like… not making Sunday all about you this time.”

You wouldn’t be allowed to make anything about you if you tried in this club. And, to be honest, in this world, nobody really wants the credit anyway.

Take Ben: a monster of a player in every sense – physically, technically, mentally, a giant. Ben scored 1-4 in the All-Ireland semi-final and he turned around and hit another 1-4 in Croke Park. Ben would be standing on the pitch with the Derry championship trophy in his hand, or he’d be there with the Ulster title (the men’s only two championship trophies of all time – won within weeks of each other by a team he leads the line for) and he’d say he wasn’t that great in that game, was he. Ben rattled a hat-trick in a drawn under-16 championship game – as an under-14 – and commented afterwards that his third one had a bit of fortune. He scored an absolute screamer in Croker in the All-Ireland final for his club, slicing through a blockbuster of a shot into the far top corner but, on Sunday night, he was breaking down just how tight to the top corner it really was.

He’s obviously got an elite mentality, an insatiable appetite, but he also has even less interest in sitting back and drinking any of the praise in.

I text Hugh at one stage during the run, just commenting on how inspiring every substitution he’s made has been. Honestly, game by game, in tight moments, in perilous situations, the manager has nailed it with the choices he’s sprung from the bench – and different choices too. He deserved a bit of credit, I thought. Hugh sent back a zoomed in picture of my white trainers on a muddy pitch with the words, “you’ve changed.”

There’ll be none of that credit nonsense bandied around these parts. Besides, how do you dole out the right amount of praise when someone like Aidan is in the stands now, watching on? This is a man whose time with the senior team extends back to the 20th century – not because he’s that much of a veteran, but because he was turning out for them as a 15-year-old. A child in patched-up teams with an assortment of blue jerseys who’d go on to become a star guiding the club from Division 5 to Division 1. But as many people as Aidan inspired, his time as a player didn’t coincide with an All-Ireland winning team, not that any of this seems to mean any less as tears come upon him watching Neil on the Hogan Stand steps talking about the foundation of what is the youngest club to win an All-Ireland.

Emmett Deane of Steelstown celebrates

Emmett Deane of Steelstown celebrates

And you always wondered how would it feel to have been a player for so long but to not be playing when the day finally came. A look at Eamonn and Paul embracing after the semi-final in Mayo, literally pent up with childish excitement shows it doesn’t matter to anyone who’s lucky enough to be on the pitch. Eamonn was a massive player and he was only managing them last year – it doesn’t matter who’s doing it, it’s being done. A glimpse of James in the old 1990s tracksuit, arms outstretched screaming at the top of his lungs is more than just his bet coming in on Steelstown at 50/1 to win the whole thing.

Before Steve was the team’s best player, he used to stand on the sideline exclaiming, “I want to be Gavin when I grow up.” Now Ben is winning a man of the match award at headquarters but he wants to recreate a picture with Steve and Mickey from years ago, of when he wanted to be them when he grew up, the two towering Derry minors they were in his eyes. The boys dominating the intermediate football world today are quick to point to the older generation for the steps they laid yesterday, but the older crowd – and Aidan especially - dismisses all that as just a foreword.

Maybe none of it is insignificant though. Maybe none of it happens without the other. Maybe without an Ann in the committee room, too many other pieces fall apart. Maybe without a Dermy refusing to let a career of injuries stop him from at least training an All-Ireland winning team, there might be less character around the place. Maybe if there wasn’t people there to give lifts or apply for grants or cut the grass, maybe if there wasn’t a Paul along the way giving so many changing room speeches, setting the tone, shaping the mindset and now heading up that committee, maybe you don’t get any of it without the other. Like all the pieces are connected to something greater.

And maybe you don’t get six extra days out after the county championship. And maybe that means you don’t have to listen to someone tell you X player was shite at full time on the pitch of an Ulster triumph. Maybe the scenes aren’t viewed by others through the prism of “if only we could get a third of this crowd down to the pitch every Sunday.” Maybe the team’s lack of willingness to handpass over the bar isn’t really dissected on a run to the All-Ireland final.

But would you want to lose any of that, really? Winning is special and it’s enjoyed by everyone but, for a lot of people, the excitement lies in the fact that winning is an extension of the process. And in that process, some men get the chance to keep on analysing and criticising and plotting because they’re only doing it because they want the best and, more importantly, they want these days out to keep coming.

And in that process, men like Brian are just floating. Brian is one of these people who’d always be checking in over the years, keeping an eye out for those not living around the club anymore. These days, it’s way easier for everyone to stay connected but Brian’s soundness helped when it wasn’t all fairytales and, now, the way he’s living his life game to game, savouring every second of it, embracing the journey with his sons, it makes you think that everyone should get to be part of something like this – something greater that makes the mundanities of life seem so irrelevant.

Steelstown players Jason McAleer, 6, and Ben McCarron celebrate

Steelstown players Jason McAleer, 6, and Ben McCarron celebrate

After all, these are the days everyone was threatening to build time and time again. All those years spent saying when that player comes through and if we can keep him in Derry and if that team can stick together, that all actually amounted to something in the end. It wasn’t just people trying to make themselves feel better after having their heads bowed in the changing room for 20 minutes being told off for a defeat. It wasn’t just pipe dream pub talk even though it would’ve been a hell of a way to spend a night regardless of what came from it all. It wasn’t even impossible.

From the days you had to separate Cahir and Ben as five-year-olds at the summer camp because they were too good to play in the same team together, to the day the two of them put on an exhibition of pure joy in Croke Park in their club colours – still too good to play in the same team together - all that talk of what we could do and what we should be doing was bloody worth it. All that dreaming and scheming was actually heading somewhere and everything we did ourselves regardless of what others were doing, everything we did was good enough for the very top.

And do you know what? You’d turn around and do it all again in a heartbeat even if there were no trophies to show for it. You’d spend all those hours in the car park saying what we should and shouldn’t do because, to be honest, to steal a saying of Eddie’s during one gruelling pre-season session of a January night some random year along the way, what else would you be doing?

Joe Brolly recently said that the GAA is the very thing that sets Ireland apart from others. It is, he says, what differs us from being English or being American. It’s what stops us from being purely consumers, instead it gives the people of this country a rich culture and a clear identity.

At Steelstown Brian Óg’s, like in so many other GAA clubs in Ireland, here is a collection of people consumed only with giving everything they have to everyone else. They give all the credit away. They give a load of abuse to each other. They give you the best days of your life.

And that’s not just six extra days on top of a championship day. That’s not just surreal days like Croke Park. It’s everything in between and everything before it. Everything that would’ve happened and kept happening regardless of what happened at the end of it. And it’s not the end of it, it keeps on going.

Maybe it gives you identity and culture but there has to be something more to it that explains why you look back and romanticise shovelling holes in the rain along the side of the pitch just so a set of dim floodlights can be erected. There has to be something else at play that gets players up at 6, keeps the committee room lights on past late and has everyone else engulfed in this drama that is the club, a series that nobody outside of it really cares about.

It can give you a crest, it can give you something to do but what it does is it gives you meaning. It brings something greater to your life that you serve with other people – your people - in an environment where no two hands are any less important than the other, wherever those hands have come from and wherever they go off to.

It makes you a part of something bigger than yourself, something that has Tony a nervous wreck for these days, even living a new life in New Zealand. You can go anywhere in the world, do whatever you like, but you’ll always have had a hand in building all this. And you’ll always be part of this.

These boys won’t let you forget that. Even if they only want to slag you.