What would I have done? I hope I would have said no to ‘Banty’... but I can’t be sure

Dick Clerkin

Talking Point

Monaghan players at the ill-judged and illegal training session Expand
Monaghan players at the ill-judged and illegal training session

WHAT would you have done?’ – the pointed question from my wife Alison last week, as we discussed the fallout from Monaghan’s training-breach controversy. It would be easy, like many have chosen to do, to take the moral high ground on this contentious issue.

Yet this somewhat sage 39-year-old, father of three, is a quite different beast to that which inhabited the pressures of an inter-county bubble for 17 seasons. I will get to my answer in a bit.

