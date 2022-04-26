Con O'Callaghan is expected to be in Dublin's match-day squad for this Saturday's Leinster SFC quarter-final against Wexford in Wexford Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A week after their hurlers faced off Dublin travel to Wexford this weekend in the Leinster Senior Football Championship. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Wexford Park with a 6.30pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

Con O’Callaghan is set for a return to competitive action this weekend as the Dublin footballers get their championship campaign under way.

We'll bring you further team news from both camps on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on Sky Sports Arena with coverage from 6.15pm. The game will also be streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Frank Roche previewed the Leinster Championship and Colm Keys has looked at the GAA Championships as a whole for you below.

Pat Spillane has been reconsidering his views on the Tailteann Cup.

Donnchadh Boyle has his regular wrap-up for you.

For a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In podcast below.

Martin Breheny joined Will Slattery and Michael Verney as they look back on all the weekend football with Armagh coming in for particular criticism in the wake of their defeat to Donegal.

John Mullane also joined the panel to discuss Limerick’s win over Waterford, Clare’s three goal haul against Tipperary in Semple Stadium and Dublin’s one point win over Wexford on the road.

And don’t forget to listen out for Philly McMahon’s show every Friday where he gives his take on the Football Championship.

For more from The Throw-In visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

What are the match odds?

Dublin are unbackable favourites at 1/100 with Wexford 20/1 and the draw after 70 minutes 40/1.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Shane Roche and Dessie Farrell when they speak to the press later in the week.