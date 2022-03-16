Cathal McShane and Oisín Mullin clash in the All-Ireland final. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mayo face a tough trip to All-Ireland champions Tyrone this weekend for their Allianz Football League clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Healy Park in Omagh with a 5.45pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced on Friday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on RTE 2 with coverage from 5.30pm and will also be streamed live on the RTE Player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Tyrone's defeat to Dublin last time out has opened up the real spectre of relegation for the All-Ireland champions with Kerry left after this game against the side they beat to Sam Maguire last season. Conor McKeon has looked at the permutations with two games to go.

Meanwhile, Frank Roche has looked at the malaise sweeping Tyrone since that All-Ireland win.

And for a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Mayo are favourites at 4/5 with Tyrone 11/8 and the draw 7/1.

What are the managers saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from both camps once they speak to the press ahead of the game.