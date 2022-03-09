James McCarthy could feature for Dublin against Tyrone in Omagh. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dublin face a tough trip to All-Ireland champions Tyrone this weekend for their Allianz Football League clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Healy Park in Omagh with a 3.45pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

Dessie Farrell could summon some big names for the winless Dubs this weekend in a bid to stave off the threat of relegation from Division 1 for another week at least, with James McCarthy primed for his first appearance of the year.

Cormac Costello, who suffered a hamstring injury against Armagh in the first of four Dublin defeats so far this year, also played over the weekend, scoring a goal for Whitehall Colmcille in their victory over Naomh Olaf on Sunday.

The teams should be announced on Friday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on TG4 with coverage from 3.30pm and will also be streamed live on the TG4 player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

With Dublin facing the drop, Conor McKeon has examined the permutations ahead of the final three rounds of games, while former captain John O'Leary has said relegation might be the "kick in the a*** they need".

Meanwhile, Pat Spillane has looked at his contenders for the big prize in the summer and isn't writing off the Dubs despite their league form.

And for a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Tyrone are favourites at 10/11 with Dublin 6/5 and the draw 13/2.

What are the managers saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from both camps once they speak to the press ahead of the game.