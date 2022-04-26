The Tyrone players and officials celebrate with the Anglo Celt Cup after the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final in Croke Park last July. Photo: Sportsfile

Derry are the visitors to All-Ireland champions Tyrone in the Ulster Senior Football Championship this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Healy Park in Omagh with a 4.30pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced by Saturday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on RTE2 with coverage from 3.45m and will also be streamed live on the RTE Player.

What are the match odds?

Tyrone are odds-on favourites at 1/3 with Derry 3/1 and the draw 8/1.

What are the managers saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from both camps once they speak to the press ahead of the game.