Conor Boyle of Monaghan in action against James McCarthy of Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Dublin travel to Monaghan this weekend for their Allianz Football League clash with a win essential to have any chance of avoiding the drop. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at St Tiernach's Park in Clones with a 1.30pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced by Saturday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on TG4 with coverage from 1.00pm and will also be streamed live on the TG4 player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Dublin's back-to-back wins over Tyrone and Donegal have opened up the door to a great escape but they'll be dependant on other results even with the win that would confirm Monaghan's relegation. Donnchadh Boyle has looked at the permutations across all four divisions.

And Roy Curtis has looked at the impact James McCarthy's return has had on Dessie Farrell's team.

For a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Dublin are favourites at 2/5 with Monaghan 5/2 and the draw 15/2.

What are the managers saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from both camps once they speak to the press ahead of the game.