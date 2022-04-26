Monaghan players celebrate at the final whistle after their Division 1 victory over Dublin last Sunday. Will we see similar celebrations after the league final between Kerry and Mayo? Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Monaghan welcome Down in the Ulster Senior Football Championship this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at St Tiernach's Park in Clones with a 4.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced by Friday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on Sky Sports Arena with coverage from 4.00pm and will also be streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What are the match odds?

Monaghan are heavy favourites at 1/10 with Down 13/2 and the draw 14/1.

What are the managers saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from both camps once they speak to the press ahead of the game.