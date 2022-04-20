Shane Walsh of Galway, left, in action against Mayo's Lee Keegan. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Mayo welcome Galway this weekend in the Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-final. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at MacHale Park in Castlebar with a 4.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you the team news from both camps on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on RTE 2 with coverage from 3.45pm. The game will also be streamed live on the RTE Player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Conor McKeon previewed the Connacht Championship and Colm Keys has looked at the GAA Championships as a whole for you below.

Read More

For a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In podcast below. Former Kilkenny All-Star Eddie Brennan joined Will Slattery, Michael Verney and Vincent Hogan to discuss all the main talking points.

And don’t forget to listen out for Philly McMahon’s show every Friday where he gives his take on the Football Championship.

For more from The Throw-In visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

What are the match odds?

Mayo are favourites at 8/15 with Galway 2/1 and the draw after 70 minutes 7/1.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from James Horan and Pádraic Joyce once they face the press later in the week.