Dublin manager Dessie Farrell after the Allianz Football League Division 1 match defeat to Mayo at Croke Park. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kildare welcome Dublin to Newbridge this weekend for their Allianz Football League clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Croke Park with a 1.45pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

We will bring you the team news from both teams on Independent.ie as soon as it’s confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 with a 1.15pm start. The game will also be streamed live on the TG4 Player.

What can I listen to and read about the game on Independent.ie?

“It may be hard to believe but the last time Dublin lost three Allianz League games in a row Anthony Hopkins was terrifying cinema audiences as the titular character in Silence of the Lambs follow up Hannibal and U2 were flying high in the charts with Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of.”

It was 21 years since Dublin last lost three league games in a row until last Saturday's defeat to Mayo. They were able to escape from relegation that year but will need to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later to repeat that feat.

"Dublin’s prized possessions, chiefly their aura of invincibility and composure in the face of adversity, built up over a decade of plundering every other football kingdom, are being smashed and grabbed in a manner that was unthinkable just 14 months ago."

Colm Keys has examined why Dublin's woes can't just be blamed on their depleted resources.

And Kildare are looking at last weekend's single point defeat to All-Ireland champions Tyrone in Omagh as one that got away.

For a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In GAA podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Despite their poor start to the campaign, Dublin are clear favourites at 2/5 with the draw the same price and Klldare 5/2.