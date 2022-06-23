Kerry's David Clifford in action against Mayo's Pádraig O'Hora during the Allianz FL Division 1 final at Croke Park in April. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

It's All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals weekend with Munster champions Kerry up against Mayo at Headquarters in a repeat of April's Allianz League final, which finished in an easy win for the former. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 4.00m throw-in.

What’s the team news?

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor says talisman David Clifford “should be OK” to play.

We'll bring you both teams as soon as they're announced.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 from 1.15pm as a double header with the Galway v Armagh quarter-final which throws in at 1.45m. It will be streamed through the RTE Player.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

Conan Doherty disagrees with the old trop about Mayo not 'having the forwards' in his column, while our colleague at The Kerryman, John O'Dowd, believes it's high-time Kerry arrested their slide in form at the Jones Road venue that was almost a second home for the Kingdom in the past.

Martin Breheny is hoping that the underdogs can take a bite out of the favourites this weekend.

Despite the the impact that Covid had on the last two years' Championships, it still seems unusual to be having quarter-finals this early in the summer and PR consultant Declan Lee explains how the shift may be damaging the GAA's ability to attract sponsors.

Frank Roche and Conor McKeon both examined the danger that provincial winners face with the gap between their last game and the quarters in comparison with the qualifier route and earlier in the week Conor took a look at previous iconic last eight moments.

Donnchadh Boyle has his regular weekend wrap-up for you.

What are the match odds?

Kerry are odds on favourites at 3/10 with Mayo 7/2. The draw after 70 minutes is 9/1.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps once they face the press later in the week.