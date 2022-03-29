The Mayo team celebrate with the cup following the 2019 Allianz Football League Division 1 Final win over Kerry. Sunday's final will the the first at Croke Park since after two Covid-impacted seasons. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kerry take on Mayo this weekend in a repeat of the 2019 Allianz Football League final, which went the way of the Green and Red. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Croke Park with a 4.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you the team news from both camps on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on TG4 with coverage from 1.30pm, with the Division 2 final between Galway and Roscommon serving as the curtain-raiser. Both games will be streamed live on the TG4 Player. We'll also liveblog the game here on Independent.ie.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Kerry's unbeaten run came to an end last Sunday with defeat to Tyrone while Mayo's win over Kildare sent the Lilywhites down.

Read More

The two sides last met earlier this month with the Munster side pipping their Connaught rivals by the minimum.

Read More

Ahead of the final, Colm Keys has looked back on the campaign so far.

Read More

And for a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Kerry are favourites at 1/2 with Mayo 2/1 and the draw after 70 minutes 15/2.

What are the managers saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from Jack O'Connor and James Horan once they speak to the press ahead of the game.