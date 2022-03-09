Ryan O'Donoghue of Mayo and Diarmuid O'Connor of Kerry contests a kickout during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 5 match between Mayo and Kerry at MacHale Park two years ago Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kerry welcome Mayo to Tralee this weekend for their Allianz Football League clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Austin Stack Park with a 7.30pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced on Friday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on RTÉ 2 with coverage from 7.15pm and will also be streamed live on the RTÉ player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

The two unbeaten sides currently sit on top of the table on seven points each and on course for a league final on April 3. Conor McKeon has examined the permutations ahead of the final three rounds of games here.

Meanwhile, Pat Spillane has looked at his contenders for the big prize in the summer.

And for a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Kerry are favourites at 4/9 with Mayo 9/4 and the draw 15/2.

What are the managers saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from Jack O'Connor and James Horan once they speak to the press ahead of the game.