David Clifford in action against Donegal in October of 2020, the last time these two sides faced off. Photo by Matt Browne / Sportsfile

Kerry welcome Donegal to Killarney on Sunday in their Allianz Football League clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Fitzgerald Stadium with a 1.45pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on TG4 with coverage from 1.15pm and will also be streamed live on the TG4 player.

What are the match odds?

Kerry are heavy favourites at 2/7 with Donegal 10/3 and the draw 8/1.

What are the managers saying?

