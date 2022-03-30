Brian Stack of Roscommon and Dessie Conneely of Galway shake hands. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Galway take on Roscommon this weekend in an all Connaught Allianz Football League Division 2 final. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Croke Park with a 1.45pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you the team news from both camps on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on TG4 with coverage from 1.30pm, with the Division 2 final serving as the curtain-raiser to Kerry v Mayo in the Division 1 decider. Both games will be streamed live on the TG4 Player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

The sides met in the final round of the league itself last weekend, although it's hard to say how much Roscommon's 1-20 to 1-15 win was helped by the fact Galway had already secured promotion and qualified for the final. Here's the match report of that clash.

Conor McKeon's preview of the Division 2 decider is online for you here.

Ahead of the finals, Colm Keys has looked back on the league campaign in general so far.

And for a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Kerry are favourites at 1/2 with Mayo 2/1 and the draw after 70 minutes 15/2.

What are the managers saying?

Pádraic Joyce on whether his team might hold back ahead of their Championship opener next month:

“Absolutely not, they give a good hard physical game, and that’s what we need going into the championship on April 24. One of our targets this year was to get out of Division 2 and get up playing Division 1 football.

“We’ve achieved that, we’ve won most of the games bar today, and we got game-time into about 33 or 34 players which is great so that’s what it’s about and giving lads games.

“It’s a league final. We’ll get ourselves in order this week and get a bit more fighting spirit into the team and we’ll try and win that game next week. It’s going to be a tough task. We saw today an awful of what Roscommon can do.”

Anthony Cunningham after Roscommon's weekend win over Galway:

“Look, we had to win, it was different for Galway.

“It was backs against the wall for us, down to the last match, we had to win, and I’m happy with the performance.

“We definitely treated every game in this league like it was knockout, and we wouldn’t have got promoted if we didn’t.”