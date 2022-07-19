An infrequent visitor in recent years: The Sam Maguire Cup overlooking the Serpent's Kale in the Gap of Dunloe. Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Jack O'Connor's Kerry take on Pádraic Joyce's Galway in the All-Ireland SHC final on Sunday, 24 July. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 3.30pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

There's no injury updates from either panel yet but Kingdom boss Jack O'Connor is keeping his fingers crossed that there's no Covid 'nightmare' impacting his squad in the build-up.

Read More

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 from 2.00pm and will be streamed on the RTE Player. Sky Sports Arena are also carrying the game with their coverage beginning at 2.30pm. Streaming is available on Sky Go.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

Conor McKeon has looked at the match-ups that could win or lose the match.

Read More

Pat Spillane has looked back on the two semi-finals that saw both teams qualify and think if his mative county can get over the line on Sunday they're set to dominate with Dublin on the wane.

Read More

Dick Clerkin and Joe Brolly are both waxing lyrical about David Clifford, while Colm O'Rourke has focussed on Kerry's match-winner Sean O'Shea.

Read More

For the latest on all the GAA action you can listen to The Throw-In podcast.

Despite making history with three All-Irelands in a row, Limerick’s hurlers are not finished yet and on this week’s Throw-In, Eddie Brennan, John Mullane and Vincent Hogan joined Will Slattery to look back on the hurling final victory and what could still come from John Kiely’s team.

And while we were all catching our breath after what was a classic hurling final, John Mullane and Michael Verney from the Irish Independent joined Sinéad Kissane for a bonus episode straight after the final whistle from Croke Park with their post-match reaction and analysis.

Plus on Philly McMahon’s weekly show he gives his take on the Football Championship. On last week’s show, Philly McMahon joins the Irish Independent’s Sinéad Kissane and Conor McKeon and he highlights some of the tactical and personnel errors that contributed to Dublin’s semi-final defeat.

For more from The Throw-In visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

What are the match odds?

Kerry are heavy favourites at 1/3 with Galway 10/3 and the draw after 70 minutes 8/1. In terms of lifting the Sam Maguire, the Kingdom are 1/4 and the Tribes 11/4.

What are the camps saying?

Diarmuid Murphy:

“Since I got involved with them, constant improvement seems to be the theme with them.

“They are always looking to improve, always looking to get better, and maybe some of the lessons that they have taken on board from the last few years, individually as players and as a team, I’m sure they are learning all the time from those, and they’re trying to bring those improvements into this year and what we’re doing.”

Read More

Pádraic Joyce:

“I have had a few rough nights at it, and I had a lot of soul-searching last July as a group, as players and management – there is no one hiding from that.

“We went away, came back and talked about it and got a different formula put together. And so far it has been working, it has been great. “But we need to get a result against Kerry on Sunday before the real work is done, you know.”