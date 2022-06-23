Seán Kelly of Galway lifts the cup after his side's victory in the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

It's All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals weekend with Connacht champions Galway up against Armagh at Headquarters. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 1.45pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you both teams as soon as they're announced.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 from 1.15pm as a double header with the Kerry v Mayo quarter-final which throws in at 4.00pm. It will be streamed through the RTE Player.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

Seán Mulkerrin has been used to challenges during his football life. When you’ve grown up on an island off the west coast of Ireland, pursuing an elite Gaelic football career isn’t easy, given the logistics involved.

Com Keys has been chatting to 'Man of Aran' Seán Mulkerrin as he recovers from his ‘shattered’ kneecap and also to Armagh's Niall Morgan.

Martin Breheny is hoping that the underdogs can take a bite out of the favourites this weekend.

Despite the the impact that Covid had on the last two years' Championships, it still seems unusual to be having quarter-finals this early in the summer and PR consultant Declan Lee explains how the shift may be damaging the GAA's ability to attract sponsors.

Frank Roche and Conor McKeon both examined the danger that provincial winners face with the gap between their last game and the quarters in comparison with the qualifier route and earlier in the week Conor took a look at previous iconic last eight moments.

Donnchadh Boyle has his regular weekend wrap-up for you.

For a recap of all the GAA action you can also listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In podcast.

Eddie Brennan and John Mullane join Will Slattery and Michael Verney on Monday's edition to look back on the hurling quarter-finals that saw Clare defeat Wexford and Galway overcome Cork.

On the football, Dick Clerkin joined Will and Michael the previous week In assessing each team’s chances and one issue sticks in his throat – could Derry or Armagh really be in this year’s All-Ireland final?

And don’t forget to listen out for Philly McMahon’s show every Thursday where he gives his take on the Football Championship.

What are the match odds?

Armagh get the bookies' nod at and are favourites at 5/6 with Galway 11/8. The draw after 70 minutes is 7/1.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps once they face the press later in the week.