All-Ireland champions Tyrone get their defence of Sam Maguire started this weekend with a trip to Fermanagh in the Ulster Championship preliminary round. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Brewster Park with a 6.30pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced by Friday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on Sky Sports Arena with coverage from 6.15pm and will also be streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

Confused about the new Championship format? Colm Keys has explained the changes below.

Tyrone legend Peter Canavan is pessimistic about his county's chances after a mass exedous of players since last year's triumph.

And Pat Spillane has been disagreeing with Joe Brolly once again.

For a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In GAA podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Tyrone are heavy favourites at 1/14 with Fermanagh 8/1 and the draw 16/1.

What are the managers saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from both camps once they speak to the press ahead of the game.