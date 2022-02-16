Players from both sides tussle during one of a number of fractious incidents in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dublin welcome Mayo to the capital on Saturday for their Allianz Football League clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Croke Park with an 7.30pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams will be announced on Friday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE2 with a 7.15pm start. The game will also be streamed live on the RTE Player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

“As much as people think we used to win every game we played, there were games we lost and drew in the league, so it’s something that we are used to. And that’s something that older guys are communicating to younger guys on the panel, that it’s okay to lose a game. We’ve lost games before.”

It’s a first meeting between the two since Mayo ended Dublin’s dreams of seven-in-a-row after last year’s stunning comeback in the All-Ireland semi-final and back-to-back league losses for the first time in a decade haven’t helped the mood amongst Dublin fans.

But as Dean Rock has been telling Conor McKeon, there’s so sense of panic in the camp.

Read More

"I will begin with a prediction: ­Dublin will not be crowned All-Ireland ­football champions in 2022. This forecast is not based on what I witnessed in Tralee last weekend. But what I did see there merely confirmed my view that the Dubs are incapable of halting a slide which I first detected five years ago."

However, Pat Spillane believes there's no chance of the Dubs getting back to the top this season and explains why here.

Read More

And for a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In GAA podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Despite their poor start to the campaign, Dublin are clear favourites at 4/7 with Mayo 7/4 and the draw priced at 15/2.

What are the managers saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from Dessie Farrell and James Horan once they speak to the press ahead of the game.