Brian Fenton of Dublin in action against Hugh McFadden of Donegal. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dublin welcome Donegal to the capital this weekend for their Allianz Football League clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Croke Park with a 3.45pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced by Saturday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on TG4 with coverage from 3.30pm and will also be streamed live on the TG4 player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Dublin's win over Tyrone last time out has opened up the door to a great escape with two games left. Conor McKeon has looked at the permutations but Dick Clerkin believes Dessie Farrell's men are still a long way off the Dublin of old.

And for a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Dublin are favourites at 2/5 with Donegal 11/4 and the draw 15/2.

What are the managers saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from both camps once they speak to the press ahead of the game.