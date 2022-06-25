Cork defender Kevin Flahive in action against Con O’Callaghan of Dublin in their 2019 Super 8 game in Croke Park. The pair are likely to cross paths again in Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final back at the Dublin venue

It's All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals weekend with Leinster champions Dublin up against Cork at Headquarters. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 6.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

Dublin are missing two of their biggest players with James McCarthy and Con O’Callaghan both out of the starting team named by boss Dessie Farrell this afternoon. Both were doubtful all week and are not included in the match-day 26.

Jonny Cooper, Paddy Small and Niall Scully are drafted with Lorcan O’Dell the third man replaced.

DUBLIN: Evan Comerford; Eoin Murchan, Michael Fitzsimons, Lee Gannon; John Small, Jonny Cooper, Seán Bugler; Brian Fenton, Tom Lahiff; Niall Scully, Brian Howard, Ciarán Kilkenny; Cormac Costello, Dean Rock, Paddy Small.

CORK: Micheál Aodh Martin; Sean Powter, Maurice Shanley, Kevin O’Donovan; John Cooper, Rory Maguire, Mattie Taylor; Ian Maguire, Colm O’Callaghan; Daniel Dineen, Eoghan McSweeney, John O’Rourke; Steven Sherlock, Brian Hurley, Cathail O’Mahony.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on Sky Sports Arena from 3.15pm as a double header with the Derry v Clare quarter-final which throws in at 3.45pm. It will be streamed through the Sky Go app.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

It's almost forgotten that Brian Fenton was actually beaten on his Dublin debut from the bench back in 2015, the last time the Rebels beat the Dubs. Frank Roche has looked back at how the Raheny man hasn't looked back from then, while Fenton's former teammate Paul Mannion had admitted he's reaching the point of no return.

Martin Breheny is hoping that the underdogs can take a bite out of the favourites this weekend.

Despite the the impact that Covid had on the last two years' Championships, it still seems unusual to be having quarter-finals this early in the summer and PR consultant Declan Lee explains how the shift may be damaging the GAA's ability to attract sponsors.

Frank Roche and Conor McKeon both examined the danger that provincial winners face with the gap between their last game and the quarters in comparison with the qualifier route and earlier in the week Conor took a look at previous iconic last eight moments.

Donnchadh Boyle has his regular weekend wrap-up for you.

For the latest on all the GAA action you can also listen to The Throw-In podcast.

On Philly McMahon’s weekly show he gives his take on the Football Championship. Philly joins Sinéad Kissane and Conor McKeon with his quarter-final predictions on the latest episode.

Eddie Brennan and John Mullane joined Will Slattery and Michael Verney on Monday's edition to look back on the hurling quarter-finals that saw Clare defeat Wexford and Galway overcome Cork.

And back to the football, Dick Clerkin joined Will and Michael the previous week in assessing each team’s chances and one issue sticks in his throat – could Derry or Armagh really be in this year’s All-Ireland final?

For more from The Throw-In visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

What are the match odds?

Dublin are unbackable favourites at 1/50 with Cork 16/1. The draw after 70 minutes is 33/1.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps once they face the press later in the week.