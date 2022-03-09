Monaghan captain Ryan Wylie lifts the cup after the Dr McKenna Cup Final match between Donegal and Monaghan at O'Neill's Healy Park in Omagh. Photo: Sportsfile

Donegal welcome Monaghan to Ballybofey this weekend for their Allianz Football League clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at MacCumhaill Park with a 1.45pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced on Friday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on TG4 with coverage from 1.15pm and will also be streamed live on the TG4 player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

The last time the sides met was in the pre-season McKenna Cup final which Monaghan took home.

However, that's not been reflected in league form. This match is a vital one at both ends of the table with Donegal still in the running for a place in the final and the Farney firmly in the relegation scrap. Conor McKeon has examined the permutations ahead of the final three rounds of games here.

Meanwhile, Pat Spillane has looked at his contenders for the big prize in the summer.

And for a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Donegal are favourites at 4/7 with Monaghan 15/8 and the draw 7/1.

What are the managers saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from Declan Bonner and Banty McEnaney once they speak to the press ahead of the game.