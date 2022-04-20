Donegal and Armagh players scuffle after the Allianz Football League Division 1 match in Letterkenny. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Donegal welcome Armagh this weekend in the Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey with a 2.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

Armagh will have Stefan Campbell, Aidan Nugent and Ciaran Mackin all available to them for Sunday's Ulster SFC quarter-final against Donegal after the GAA's Central Appeals Committee overturned their one-match bans.

The trio were all reported by referee Paddy Neilan for contributing to a melee at the end of their final Allianz league match against Donegal last month.

Two Donegal players, Odhrán McFadden Ferry and Neil McGee were also flagged in Neilan's report for their involvement in the altercation which happened at the end of the match.

We'll bring you the team news from both camps on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on BBC1 with coverage from 1.50pm. The game will also be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer.

Colm Keys previewed the Ulster Championship and the GAA Championships as a whole for you here.

What are the match odds?

Donegal are favourites at 5/6 with Armagh 5/4 and the draw after 70 minutes 7/1.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Declan Bonner and Kieran McGeeney once they face the press later in the week.