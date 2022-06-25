It's All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals weekend with Ulster champions Derry up against Clare at Headquarters. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 3.45pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

Derry: Oran Lynch; Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Conor McCluskey, Conor Doherty, Gareth McKinless, Padraig McGrogan, Conor Glass, Niall Toner, Paul Cassidy, Shea Downey, Ethan Doherty, Benny Heron, Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin.

Clare: Tristan O’Callaghan; Cian O’Dea, Manus Doherty, Cillian Rouine, Alan Sweeney, Ciarán Russell, Jamie Malone, Darren O’Neill, Cathal O’Connor, Pearse Lillis, Podge Collins, Eoin Cleary, Emmett McMahon, Keelan Sexton, Aaron Griffin.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on Sky Sports Arena from 3.15pm as a double header with the Dublin v Cork quarter-final which throws in at 6.00pm. It will be streamed through the Sky Go app.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

In the history of Ulster finals, there have been precisely zero marks awarded for artistic merit, as Brendan Rogers – man of the match in the most recent one – is quick to point out.

The Derry full-back has explained why winning is everything and style is a bonus.

Martin Breheny is hoping that the underdogs can take a bite out of the favourites this weekend.

Despite the the impact that Covid had on the last two years' Championships, it still seems unusual to be having quarter-finals this early in the summer and PR consultant Declan Lee explains how the shift may be damaging the GAA's ability to attract sponsors.

Frank Roche and Conor McKeon both examined the danger that provincial winners face with the gap between their last game and the quarters in comparison with the qualifier route and earlier in the week Conor took a look at previous iconic last eight moments.

Donnchadh Boyle has his regular weekend wrap-up for you.

What are the match odds?

Derry are heavy favourites at 1/7 with Clare 11/2. The draw after 70 minutes is 14/1.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps once they face the press later in the week.