The first ever Tailteann Cup final tales place this weekend with Cavan up against Westmeath at Headquarters. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 3.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps as soon as it's released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 from 2.30pm as a double header with the Derry v Galway All-Ireland semi-final which throws in at 5.30pm. It will be streamed through the RTE Player.

We'll preview the inaugural final during the week but in the meantime, two-time Ulster title winner Dick Clerkin has given his predictions for both of this weekend's semi-finals, as has Tommy Conlon.

'The melee gave them a new cause and if they were down about squandering that big lead, it all disappeared with the gouging of Comer.'

In their Sunday Independent columns, Colm O'Rourke covered Galway and how they were galvanised by what happened at full-time in their quarter-final with Armagh, while Joe Brolly had his say on where he believes the responsibility lies.

Donnchadh Boyle also has his regular weekend wrap-up for you.

What are the match odds?

Cavan are favourites at 8/13 with Westmeath 13/8. The draw after 70 minutes is 15/2., with the Breffni County 8/15 to lift the cup and the Lake County 11/8.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps once they face the press later in the week.