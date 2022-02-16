Rian O'Neill scores a goal against Dublin on the Allianz League opening weekend. Picture: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

Armagh face off with Monaghan on Saturday in their Allianz Football League clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at the Athletic Grounds with an 5.30pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams will be announced on Friday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is not live on television but will also be streamed live on GAAGO and the BBC NI website.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Last weekend's game between Armagh and Tyrone ended up with five players sent off following a schmozzle at the end of the game. The four Tyrone players involved are looking into an appeal after their one-math bans were upheld yesterday.

Armagh's Greg McCabe was also sent off by David Gough for the same offence and his hearing is due to take place today. We'll bring you the outcome when we have it.

"Even in the depths of winter, Armagh’s ransacking of Croke Park, their disembowelling of old Dublin certainties, carried the swagger of a coming summer force."

After Armagh's dismantling of Dublin on the opening weekend, Roy Curtis looked into whether Kieran McGeeney's men have a good summer run in them.

And for a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In GAA podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Armagh's flying start to the campaign sees then as favourites at 4/7 with the Farneymen 15/8 and the draw priced at 7/1.

What are the managers saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from Kieran McGeeney and “Banty” McEnaney once they speak to the press ahead of the game.