Antrim welcome Cavan this weekend in the Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Corrigan Park in Belfast with a 2.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you the team news from both camps on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on BBC2 with coverage from 1.35pm. The game will also be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer.

What are the match odds?

Surprise 2020 Ulster champs Cavan are favourites at 4/9 with Antrim 9/4 and the draw after 70 minutes 15/2.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Mickey Graham and Enda McGinley once they face the press later in the week.