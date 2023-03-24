What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Tyrone vs Armagh

ARMAGH were unfortunate last week at home to Galway. They looked certain to draw but a late Galway goal at the end pinched the Division 1 points for the Tribesmen.

There's an upbeat mood in the Orchard this season. Big crowds have been going to the Athletic Grounds. Waiting for the stiles to open. They appreciate the commitment of Kieran McGeeney. It was no different when he was a player. Eight years in the job now. One of the county's most celebrated footballers.

There will be a large, and expectant, crowd in Healy Park. Spirits have improved in Tyrone. They have had two wins on the trot - against Monaghan last week and Kerry before that.

Armagh are a point above the drop zone, a point behind Tyrone, who could still make the final. This could be an Ulster Fry that will leave nothing on the plate.

What time is throw-in?

It throws in on Sunday at Healy Park (1.45).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on GAAGo.

What the coaches say:

Brian Dooher (Tyrone): "Two weeks ago we were bottom of the table. We have two wins from two now and we are going in the right direction, but we still have lots of work to do. This will be a big test. Armagh are probably the most improved team in the country over the last two years."

Kieran Donaghy (Armagh): "We were disappointed with our second half performance last week against Galway. We only scored once from play in the second half. We know we are a better team than that. We realise we have things to focus on. Getting a result in Healy Park won't be easy."

Prediction:

Tyrone 1-10

Armagh 1-10