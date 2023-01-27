What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Mayo vs Galway?

Kevin McStay is heading into his first season as Mayo manager. Photo by Ray Ryan/Sportsfile

Two Connacht giants clash in the opening round of the National Football League on Saturday night as Mayo and Galway renew their rivalry.

It will be Kevin McStay's first National League game as Mayo manager as he welcomes Padraic Joyce's men to MacHale Park in Castlebar. The game will be shown on RTÉ 2 and throws in at 7.30pm.

Galway were one of the surprise success stories of 2022, making a first All-Ireland final since 2001 where they lost to Kerry. Joyce has already named his team for Saturday night, and can call upon 11 of the starters from last July's final.

However, key men such as Shane Walsh, the injured Kieran Molloy and Liam Silke - who is unavailable for the 2023 season - are all absent.

For McStay, there will be a heavy degree of rebuilding after the recent retirement of legendary defender Lee Keegan. Oisin Mullin has also left the panel after moving to the AFL.

Read More

Our GAA reporter Michael Verney has given his verdict on the big game:

A Saturday night cracker in Castlebar as life under Kevin McStay properly kicks off for Mayo and the home side may just edge it with Galway missing Shane Walsh.

Verdict: Mayo

Galway team to face Mayo: C Gleeson; E Kelly, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, D O’Flaherty; P Conroy, C McDaid; P Kelly, M Tierney, J Heaney; R Finnerty, D Comer, D Conneely. Subs: B Power, N Mulcahy, C Sweeney, J Maher, B Mannion, M Barrett, P Cooke, G Davoren, R Monaghan, E Finnerty, O Gallagher.