What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Kerry vs Roscommon

David Clifford is still working his way back to top form with Kerry. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

KERRY lost in Tyrone the last day after being held scoreless for the last 20 minutes.

Seán O'Shea and David Clifford were on the score-board as they work their way back to top form.

Roscommon won their first three games in Division 1. Davy Burke, their impressive young manager, was trying to quell the excitement around the Hyde.

They have since had two defeats. Mayo beat them in Hyde Park in their last match by two points. Roscommon's surging finish would have pleased their manager.

Kerry are the League champions. On four points, they are too near the basement for comfort. Jack O'Connor will be happy to see Kerry bring their climbing boots.

What time is throw-in?

It throws-in at Austin Stack Park, Tralee on Saturday (7.30).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on TG4.

What the coaches say

Jack O'Connor (Kerry): "We were disappointed against Tyrone. We were in a good position. We had our chances. But in this League it's hard to win any game away from home. We'd be hoping that six points would be enough to stay in Division 1, but we'll see."

Davy Burke (Roscommon): "We learned a lot from our game against Mayo. Tactically, I felt Mayo were very good. We weren't at our best, but we gave more lads game-time. You have to reward fellas for the effort they put into training."

Prediction

Kerry 2-12 Roscommon 0-12