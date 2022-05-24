Diarmuid Murtagh of Roscommon shoots to score the goal that won the Allianz Football League Division 2 final against Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Galway welcome Roscommon this weekend for the Connacht football final. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Pearse Stadium with a 1.45pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced by Saturday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on RTE 2 with coverage from 1.00pm and the Ulster final following at 4.00pm. The game will also be streamed live on the RTE Player.

What are the match odds?

Galway are favourites at 1/2 with Roscommon 2/1 and the draw after 70 minutes 15/2.

What are the managers saying?

Pádraic Joyce (speaking to RTE Sport):

"We're ready for action. We know it's going to be tough.

"They've beaten us twice already this year. We won the two games last year. So, there's nothing between the two teams.

"Roscommon are playing a much better brand of football than they used to, over the years. They're minding the ball really well, they've got really potent inside-forwards.

"That's something we have to nullify ourselves and get scores ourselves at the far end. It's going to be a fascinating game and it's a challenge we're looking forward to."

Anthony Cunningham:

“It’s massive for confidence, that would be the only thing really and big thing.

“No disrespect to the league, but you see there even last weekend and whether it’s in football or hurling or whatever, league form goes out the window really if you don’t have your championship right.

“Your frame of mind has to be right, and for us you are using the league to get better and build your confidence … but the performances against Galway don’t matter a bit really, they don't put any score on the board the next day.”