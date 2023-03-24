What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Dublin vs Louth

Louth manager Mickey Harte is hopeing to lead his team into Division One. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

THE remarkable Mickey Harte.

In successive years, he has brought Louth up from the Allianz Football League Division 4 and Division 3, and now they are 70 minutes away from the big time.

Last week's victory at home to Cork saw an outpouring of joy. It took place in Ardee, the home place of the man who captained them to the 1957 All-Ireland title, Dermot O'Brien, the popular entertainer. It was Louth's first win over Cork since that day.

Mickey performed heroics with Tyrone, winning three All-Irelands, and now he has the Wee County standing tall. Taller than they have been in decades. If Louth win, it will be the first time a team has gone from Division 4 to Division 1 in successive seasons.

But there's a big fence to jump called Dublin, who were in complete control against Meath in Navan last Saturday as a huge crowd looked on. Dublin looked like a team that were comfortable, and assured, in their work. A point would be enough to take the Dubs back to Division 1.

What time is throw-in?

It throws in on Sunday at Croke Park (2.0).

Where can I watch it?

Deferred showing on TG4 (5.40pm).

What the coaches say:

Dessie Farrell (Dublin): "We were pleased with the display against Meath. We brought more consistency to our play. We were well ahead at half-time, but we still drove on in the second half. But we still have lots to work on. And this is another competitive game to look forward to."

Mickey Harte (Louth): "We have to face Dublin now. That speaks for itself. But we have been progressing. And the most important thing is to ensure that the steady progress in the county continues. The Louth crowd have given us such a lift. It's lovely to see them walk around with that bit of pride. This game means something to both counties, so it should be keenly contested."

Prediction:

Dublin 2-14 Louth 0-11