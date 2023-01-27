What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Dublin vs Kildare

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell is entering into his fourth year in charge. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The National Football League returns on Saturday and Dublin will be in unfamiliar territory as they begin life in Division Two.

Dessie Farrell's men suffered relegation from the top flight on the final day last season after losing to Monaghan.

On Saturday evening (5pm), Dublin host their Leinster rivals Kildare at Croke Park, who were also relegated from Division One in 2022.

The game will be shown live on TG4 as both sides look to get an early win on the board as they look to secure promotion back to the top table.

Our GAA reporter Michael Verney has given his verdict on the Division Two clash:

It’s hard to look past Dessie Farrell’s Dubs after last year’s Leinster final hammering at the same venue.

Verdict: Dublin