Kildare make the short hop to Dublin this weekend for the Leinster football final. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Croke Park with a 5.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced by Friday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on RTE 2 with coverage from 2.30pm with the Munster final up first at 3pm. The game will also be streamed live on the RTE Player.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie during the build-up?

Twenty years ago, Dublin and Kildare locked horns in the Leinster Senior Football Championship final with the Dubs ending a barren run of seven years without a provincial title as they claimed the Delaney Cup with a 2-13 to 2-11 win.

Johnny McNally was playing that day and the Ballinteer St John’s clubman has been sharing his memories with Rónán Mac Lochlainn.

Con O'Callaghan spoke to Michael Verney about his love of the game last week.

Donnchadh Boyle has his Monday usual wrap-up for you here.

And for a further recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In GAA podcast below.

After being tipped to take on Limerick, Waterford’s season imploded in Munster this year and John Mullane joins Will Slattery and Michael Verney to try and make sense of it all.

Meanwhile, Eddie Brennan reflects on Kilkenny’s surprise defeat to Wexford calling their play predictable and the panel also look ahead to the Munster and Leinster finals.

Plus Will and Michael cover the opening draw for the All-Ireland football qualifiers.

And don’t forget to listen out for Philly McMahon’s show every Thursday where he gives his take on the Football Championship.

On Philly's latest show, Ger Brennan joined him to talk about his eight-year career with the Dubs, the pranks played on team mates and managers to ease the pressure, plus why religion and faith are so important to him and why he has since changed his opposition to the same sex marriage referendum.

What are the match odds?

Dublin are heavy favourites at 1/7 with Kildare 5/1 and the draw 14/1.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Dessie Farrell and Glenn Ryan on Independent.ie once they face the press.