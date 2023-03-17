What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Donegal vs Mayo

Donegal manager Paddy Carr has had a tough start in the job. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

DONEGAL are looking to move off the bottom of the Allianz Division 1 Football table. And quickly.

Ballybofey will be buzzing for the arrival of Mayo, who are top. And unbeaten, with three wins and two draws.

The early months of the season haven't been a picnic for new Donegal boss, Paddy Carr. In five matches, they have won one, drawn one and lost three.

Armagh beat them by three points at The Athletic Grounds in their last game. Donegal finished the game strongly. They'll endeavour to show such purpose again here.

Cillian O'Connor was in sharp form as Mayo overcame Roscommon at Dr. Hyde Park. Jack Carney was selected as the Player of the Match. Mayo look well set to advance to the League final.

What time is throw-in?

It throws-in on Sunday at Ballybofey (3.45).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on TG4.

What the coaches say

Paddy Carr (Donegal): "Our backs are to the wall now. But we'll keep plugging away. There was a great honesty of effort against Armagh. Donegal is a proud footballing county, and we'll be giving it our all to stay in this division."

Kevin McStay (Mayo): "Our aim this year was to get in a good pre-season to make sure that we were ready for the League. And that's what we have been focused on. We know Roscommon are waiting for us in the Connacht Championship, but apart from that, our concentration has been fully on this League campaign."

Prediction

Donegal 1-11 Mayo 1-11.