What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Donegal vs Kerry

Paddy McBrearty is the new Donegal captain. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kerry's defence of their National Football League crown starts on Sunday with a tough trip to Ballybofey to take on Donegal.

All four of Jack O'Connor's All-Ireland wins as Kerry manager came on the back of a Division One title, but that record could be tested this spring with the Kingdom set to start theit campaign minus a number of key men.

O’Connor has confirmed that none of his starting forwards from last July will be available to him through a combination of rest and recuperation from injury, with just Tadhg Morley, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Jack Barry and Graham O’Sullivan headed for Ballybofey.

Diarmuid O’Connor, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Paul Geaney, Stephen O’Brien, Gavin White and Seán O’Shea are all recovering from injury or surgery while David and Paudie Clifford and Shane Ryan will not be pressed into action for some time as they rest after recent All-Ireland club successes.

David Moran would also be on the missing list but his retirement from inter-county football was confirmed earlier this week.

It is all change for Donegal too, with legend Michael Murphy announcing his retirement late last year. Declan Bonner has also been replaced by Paddy Carr as manager while Paddy McBrearty has taken over from Murphy as captain.

Donegal vs Kerry throws in at 1.30pm on Sunday, and will be shown live on TG4.

Our GAA reporter Michael Verney has given his verdict on the clash:

Both Jack O’Connor and Paddy Carr are down regulars but the All-Ireland champions should still prevail, despite the absence of their David Clifford.

Verdict: Kerry