What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Derry vs Dublin

Derry manager Rory Gallagher during the win over Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Potentially the game of the weekend takes place in Derry on Saturday evening.

The ground will be humming with both sides intent on taking the expressway back to Division 1. They are joint leaders in the table, having won four from four.

In their last two games, Derry scored 2-15, beating Colm O'Rourke's Meath at home and Glenn Ryan's Kildare in Newbridge. Shane McGuigan hit 1-7 against the Lilywhites.

Dublin needed a late, late Cormac Costello point to overcome a superb Clare team in Croke Park last Saturday night. The Dubs were six points down in the second half but came back to win.

The week before, Dublin had a two-point win in Cork, and, in a highly attractive fixture, both sides will have to earn their supper here.

What time is throw-in?

The game throws-in at Celtic Park in Derry at 5.0.

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2.

What the managers say

Rory Gallagher (Derry): "People are looking forward to the Dubs coming to town. It will be exciting. There will be a great atmosphere, and both sides will revel in it."

Dessie Farrell (Dublin): "Derry had a very impressive season last year, and they have started well again, so it will be a tough one for us. The lads dug it out against Clare, and this will be another very competitive contest."

Predicted Score

Derry 1-11 Dublin 0-14