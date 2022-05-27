Michael Murphy commiserates with Derry manager Rory Gallagher after Donegal’s win in 2021. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Derry and Donegal make the trek to Clones this weekend for the Ulster football final. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at St Tiernach's Park with a 4.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced by Saturday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on RTE 2 with coverage from 1.00pm as the Connacht final up first at 1.45pm. The game will be streamed live on the RTE Player. It is also being shown on BBC 2 from 3.30pm.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie during the build-up?

Donegal’s boss Declan Bonner was on the receiving end of Joe Brolly and Derry the last won Ulster title in 1998. Frank Roche has been talking to Donegal's Brendan Devenney and Derry's Geoffrey McGonagle, who also played in that game.

Gallagher was as yappy on the pitch then as a player as he is hyperactive now on the line as a manager.

I remember at one stage in the game he took a break to prophesise that we’d never win a championship while he was still playing football in Dublin.

Philly McMahon has been sharing his memories of facing Derry manager Rory Gallagher during his playing career.

Tyrone were dumped out of this year's tournament by Derry in the quarter-finals and the current Ulster and All-Ireland champions now face a difficult task against another provincial rival Armagh, who Donegal knocked out at the same stage.

Donnchadh Boyle has his Monday usual wrap-up for you here.

And for a further recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In GAA podcast below.

After being tipped to take on Limerick, Waterford’s season imploded in Munster this year and John Mullane joins Will Slattery and Michael Verney to try and make sense of it all.

Meanwhile, Eddie Brennan reflects on Kilkenny’s surprise defeat to Wexford calling their play predictable and the panel also look ahead to the Munster and Leinster finals.

Plus Will and Michael cover the opening draw for the All-Ireland football qualifiers.

And don’t forget to listen out for Philly McMahon’s show every Thursday where he gives his take on the Football Championship.

On Philly's latest show, he joins presenter Sinéad Kissane and the Irish Independent’s Conor McKeon with a preview of where each game will be won and lost.

What are the match odds?

Donegal are favourites at 8/11 with Derry 11/8 and the draw after 70 minutes 15/2.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Rory Gallagher and Declan Bonner once they speak to the press ahead of the game.